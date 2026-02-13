Highlights from the BEYA Conference, Feb 12-14, 2026

The Blacks in Wax exhibit is a highlight of the BEYA STEM Conference, featuring historical figures such as George Washington Carver.

A computational social scientist moderated a panel on cybersecurity threats and opportunities, noting that the high school attendees asked insightful questions and demonstrated the passion needed for the future.

The Ryan Institute, LLC, which supports and mentors pre-college STEM leaders, also participated.

The Outstanding Achievement Awards were presented at the Technology Luncheon on Friday.

A principal systems engineer received the Outstanding Achievement Award for Trailblazers in Science, and a product line manager also received a Modern-Day Technology Leader award.

These awards reflect the contributions of innovators and leaders advancing technology and engineering.

One winner thanked their teams, whose collaboration and commitment to excellence make achievements like this possible. They also thanked the mentors and colleagues who continue to inspire and challenge them every day.

A cybersecurity professional wrote that they were excited to receive an award.

Another tech executive shared their excitement about attending the event for a second year, highlighting the value of connecting with diverse professionals united by technology.

An aspiring engineer and robotics technologist described Day 1 as a learning and networking opportunity, including discussions about volunteering for pre-collegiate activities to support future STEM leaders.

The evening featured the 40th Anniversary Opening Reception, attended by distinguished engineers, deans, and industry professionals, and concluded with the Voices of BEYA seminar, which included insights from Victor McCrary, chairman of the National Science Board and vice provost at Catholic University.

On Friday, Ken Washington, PhD, Independent Director of TE Connectivity and GenTherm and Chairman of iGENTIC AI, participated in a panel on Robotics in Business.

The discussion covered topics such as AI, simulation environments, form factors, return on investment, ethics, and bias.

The panel noted that robots take many forms, from vacuum cleaners and assembly bots to process automation, as seen in i-GENTIC AI's compliance workflows.

While the definition of a robot was debated, the key message was that robots are increasingly present in daily life. As technology advances, we must develop the skills to build, use, and collaborate with these systems effectively.