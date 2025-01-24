Honoring Dr. Ronald E. McNair's impactful legacy

Ronald E. McNair, Ph.D.—an alumnus of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, astronaut, and physicist—will be honored during the annual Ronald E. McNair Commemorative Luncheon Celebration on Tuesday, January 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The celebration will also include the Ronald E. McNair Symposium and Graduate Fair, taking place from Friday, January 24, to Sunday, January 26

North Carolina A&T is hosting the 2025 Dr. Ronald E. McNair Grad Fair on Friday, January 24, and Saturday, January 25.

This year's inspiring theme, "Honoring the Legacy of Dr. Ronald E. McNair: Shaping Tomorrow with Precision, Performance, and Persistence," reflects a commitment to his vision and the promising futures that lie ahead.

This fantastic, free event is made possible through a collaboration between the N.C. A&T Graduate College and the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet representatives from several institutions, including Appalachian State University, Delaware State University, East Carolina University, George Washington University, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, University of Tennessee Space Institute, University of Virginia McIntire School of Commerce, Virginia State University, and Wake Forest University Biomedical Graduate Programs.

The Grad Fair offers more than just a chance to connect with recruiters; it serves as a unique opportunity to gather essential information about the graduate school application process, including tuition costs, fees, and admission requirements.

Whether you are just beginning to explore your options or are ready to pursue graduate studies, this event will provide valuable insights to guide your path forward.

Additionally, don’t miss the 26th Annual University of Maryland National McNair Scholar and Undergraduate Research Conference, taking place from March 13 to 16, 2025.

With participation from over 50 leading graduate schools, this event promises incredible networking opportunities and enriching sessions featuring distinguished guests and panelists.

Students, especially those involved in McNair and Student Support Services programs, are strongly encouraged to attend this enlightening experience, which will include workshops, social gatherings, and focused sessions with McNair staff.

This event aims to inspire and empower you on your academic journey while honoring Dr. Ronald E. McNair's impactful legacy.