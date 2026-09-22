How AI and Quantum Computing Are Shaping the Nation’s Future

The National Academy of Engineering announced it will host the Engineering America Summit on October 4 to explore engineering’s impact on U.S. progress and the future of innovation and competitiveness.

The Summit Fireside Chat will feature technology historian, Ruth Cowan. She will discuss technology, engineering, and social change in American history, and Darío Gil, will address scientific missions from the Manhattan Project to Genesis.

Dr. Gil, recently named Futurist of the Year by Career Communications Group's AI NEXTGEN America Conference, leads the Genesis Mission, which integrates America’s supercomputing capabilities with the Department of Energy’s data resources.

As undersecretary of science and director of the Genesis Mission, Dr. Gil is advancing computing through artificial intelligence.

He has stated that both artificial intelligence and quantum computing enable new mathematical representations of data and problems, unlocking dimensions that are prohibitively expensive for traditional high-performance computing.

Since nature operates on quantum principles, quantum computers will allow calculations that mirror natural processes, providing exponential speedups for critical problems.

Combined with established scientific codes, these advances will enable the creation of powerful new systems, according to Dr. Gil’s 2025 letter to the Community.

Dr. Gil has previously discussed the future of artificial intelligence and quantum computing at events such as a 2017 semiconductor conference and the 2018 TechCrunch Disrupt, where he demonstrated IBM’s quantum computer.

In a 2025 interview, Dr. Gil expressed his goal to see fault-tolerant quantum computers with 100-150 logical qubits built in the United States by 2028.

Four months ago, Dr. Gil discussed the Genesis Mission and the federal government’s investment in artificial intelligence and quantum computing for scientific discovery during the "AI, Quantum, and the Future of American Science" event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations.

The upcoming AI NEXTGEN America Conference and Futurist Awards, scheduled for October 9-10 in Baltimore, MD, will feature the following seminars:

Artificial intelligence is already part of daily life. This session provides a practical overview, addresses common misconceptions, and examines its influence on everyday activities. It will also discuss emerging and declining jobs, as well as the skills currently needed in America.Panelists will discuss the connections between artificial intelligence, energy systems, data centers, and the future of America’s power grid, highlighting the broader infrastructure supporting AI.

The session "From Shipyard to Smart Factory" will explore how AI is transforming manufacturing, engineering, and skilled trades, creating new opportunities in technical careers.

Another topic, "Will AI Change the Way My Children Learn?", will address how schools, teachers, students, and families are adapting to the opportunities and challenges AI brings to education.

The healthcare session will examine how artificial intelligence is advancing healthcare, diagnostics, research, and personalized medicine, with a focus on improving quality and longevity of life.

Can AI be used to keep America safe? This session covers AI's role in cybersecurity, national defense, veteran employment, and infrastructure protection.

Is AI heading towards your money? The future of banking, investing, and finance

In addition to seminar panels, attendees will hear keynote addresses from distinguished speakers on topics including America’s AI Future and Powering the AI Economy: Energy, and Infrastructure.

This session will cover AI’s role in cybersecurity, national defense, veteran employment, and infrastructure protection, emphasizing its importance in national security.

× There’s still time to register for the 2026 NAE Annual Meeting!



On Oct. 4, the Engineering America Summit will examine how engineering has shaped U.S. progress—& what will be needed to sustain innovation & competitiveness in the years ahead.



Register: https://t.co/yuXCEx6yJE pic.twitter.com/LsQoSI78EJ — National Academy of Engineering (@theNAEng) September 16, 2026

× Dario Gill, IBM Research, explains where the future lies ahead with Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing at #SEMI_ISS. pic.twitter.com/Vg3e3Osj11 — SEMI (@SEMIconex) January 9, 2017