How BEYA turns research into innovation, builds workforce skills

The FAMU-FSU College of Engineering has attended BEYA for many years. This year, the Council of Engineering Deans from HBCUs has extended an open invitation to the American public to join them in Baltimore, Maryland, for the 40th annual BEYA STEM Conference from February 12 to 14, 2026.

For nearly as long, the BEYA STEM Conference has worked with Advancing Minorities' Interest in Engineering (AMIE), a U.S. non-profit that supports minority engineering talent through HBCU partnerships.

Each year, AMIE hosts a national forum at BEYA, bringing together academia, industry, and government to collaborate and plan ways to strengthen America's engineering and technical workforce.

During the three-day event, HBCU deans also honor outstanding alumni in STEM fields and highlight partnerships between universities and industry that help turn research into innovation, build workforce skills, and speed up progress in areas like biomedical technology, materials science, and AI or robotics.

These partnerships, including those with major tech companies and pharmaceutical firms, offer benefits such as funding, real-world data, talent pipelines, and faster product development.

The FAMU-FSU College of Engineering also announced its excitement to attend both the AIAA SciTech Forum in Orlando, Florida, and the TRB annual meeting.

The AIAA SciTech Forum (January 12-16) is a leading aerospace R&D event, exploring the science, technologies, and capabilities that are transforming aerospace.

The Transportation Research Board (TRB) is part of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, and mobilizes expertise, experience, and knowledge to anticipate and solve complex transportation-related challenges.

FAMU-FSU College of Engineering students are also encouraged to apply now for the iCREATE Summer Innovation Experience for Undergraduates, a 10-week program that helps them test their product ideas.

The internship pays $20 per hour for 10 hours a week and is open to all FAMU-FSU Engineering undergraduates graduating in Spring 2026 or later. The application deadline is February 1.