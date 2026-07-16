How Engineers Power the AI Revolution

At the BEYA STEM Conference in February 2026, engineering students from the National Society of Black Engineers gathered to discuss their favorite engineering fields.

A chemical engineering student highlighted the versatility of his major, noting its applications in pharmaceuticals and medical development.

A mechanical engineering student valued the field’s diversity, while an electrical engineering student expressed enthusiasm for circuits and hands-on work.

Another student preferred electrical engineering for its focus on programming and the importance of understanding electricity.

A computer science major appreciated the collaboration with electrical engineers, describing them as highly skilled.

One student remarked that electrical engineering is similar to mechanical engineering but offers additional opportunities in programming, making it a well-rounded discipline.

AI’s progress depends on the collaboration of these disciplines.

The National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) supports students and professionals through scholarships, career development, leadership programs, and a global network of over 24,000 members.

This week, NSBE is highlighting the engineering disciplines behind artificial intelligence, calling AI one of the most significant engineering achievements of our time.

NSBE recognizes computer and electrical engineers who design high-performance servers capable of processing billions of calculations per second, as well as the ultrafast networks that connect thousands of processors and enable AI models to distribute complex tasks efficiently.

Semiconductor, materials, and manufacturing engineers are acknowledged for building AI chips containing billions of microscopic transistors, which require nanometer-scale precision to ensure performance and reliability.

Mechanical engineers design advanced cooling systems that prevent overheating in data centers housing high-performance AI chips.

Electrical and power systems engineers develop substations, backup power systems, and resilient electrical networks to maintain continuous data center operations.

NSBE emphasizes that every AI tool relies on an ecosystem built by chemical, mechanical, electrical, computer, semiconductor, and systems engineers.

AI’s progress depends on the collaboration of these disciplines.

From semiconductor manufacturing and high-performance computing to thermal management, electrical infrastructure, and data center design, each area plays a vital role in advancing AI.

Whether you are designing hardware, optimizing systems, or building infrastructure, engineering continues to drive innovation.