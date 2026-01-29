During NetApp’s 25th anniversary feature in USBE’s Internship edition, a NetApp executive and North Carolina A&T University computer science graduate highlighted the growing importance of data in decision-making and daily interactions.

In the USBE interview, he encouraged young people to consider how they can shape sectors such as banking, commerce, transportation, and healthcare over the next 10, 20, to 30 years.

He also discussed digital transformation and his experience with disruptive technology companies across various industries.

This week, NetApp announced that the NFL relies on its solutions to move 3.5 terabytes of data per game quickly and securely from the field to screens worldwide, including international locations.

NetApp’s intelligent data infrastructure also manages video files and translates social media posts in milliseconds, connecting fans in Spain, Germany, Ireland, the UK, Brazil, and Japan.

According to Netflix, Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8, 2026, will demonstrate the seamless integration of physical and digital experiences in Silicon Valley.

NetApp supports this by managing critical infrastructure, from high-resolution jumbotron feeds to secure transactions, helping organizations like the NFL realize new opportunities.