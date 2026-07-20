How Texas Tech Secures Critical Infrastructure

In December 2025, Texas Tech University, in partnership with the Texas Department of Information Resources, launched the free online Cybersecurity Essentials for the Electrical Grid course.

This course serves as an entry point for those interested in managing risk and securing infrastructure in the Texas power and energy sector.

Dr. Stephen Bayne, professor and chair of electrical and computer engineering at Texas Tech, conducts research in semiconductors, electronics, microgrids, energy storage, and grid fuel analysis.

He has collaborated with the U.S. Army to enhance the efficiency and reliability of semiconductor devices in power electronics.

At the Global Laboratory for Energy Asset Management and Manufacturing, Bayne oversees a facility equipped with solar and wind resources, energy storage, and various load types.

The $2.5 million Microgrid Research Facility supports both utility-connected and independent operations, enabling testing of new algorithms and technologies without affecting the main grid.

The facility is designed to attract external partners interested in evaluating or testing new fuel cells or control systems.

Faculty can also use proprietary software to simulate grid failures, a capability not possible on actual utility grids.

In May, Texas Tech began construction on the Critical Infrastructure Security Site at the Reese National Security Complex to advance research and collaboration in national security and infrastructure protection.

As executive director of the site and vice president for national security, Bayne emphasized its role in strengthening the university’s ability to protect essential systems and address evolving infrastructure threats.

Recent visits from representatives of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, Army Research Laboratory, and West Point highlighted Texas Tech’s contributions to power grid research, cyber defense, telecommunications, EMP, and high-energy research.

The office plays a key role in cybersecurity, directed energy, and cyber-physical systems.

In February, the Big 12 Conference recognized Bayne as Texas Tech University’s 2026 Faculty of the Year for his leadership in engineering education, student success, and critical infrastructure security research.

Bayne was selected in coordination with university leadership and Big 12 Faculty Athletics Representatives.

Before joining Texas Tech, Bayne held technical and supervisory roles with U.S. Army research organizations, focusing on advanced power electronics and directed-energy technologies.

He led multidisciplinary teams, managed large-scale research programs, and contributed to national defense initiatives.

At Texas Tech, he has served as chair of the Department of Electrical & Computer Engineering.

His combined experience in federal research and academic administration positions him as a leader in engineering education and applied research.

As vice president for national security and executive director of the Critical Infrastructure Security Institute, Bayne supports the development of secure and resilient systems for critical sectors such as energy, water, communications, and national defense.

Through collaboration with researchers, industry, and government partners, he advances applied research addressing complex cyber-physical security challenges.

Bayne’s achievements underscore Texas Tech’s expanding role in national security and applied research, positioning the university as a key contributor in these essential fields.

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