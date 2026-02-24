Howard University to Host 2026 AMIE Annual Conference

Veronica L. Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of AMIE, Inc., announced that Howard University will host the 2026 AMIE Annual Conference in Washington, DC, from September 20 to 22.

Advancing Minorities' Interest in Engineering (AMIE) is a non-profit coalition that partners with 17 ABET-accredited HBCU Schools of Engineering to increase minority representation in engineering and computer science.

A signature program, the AMIE Design Challenge, held its ninth annual competition during the 40th BEYA STEM Conference last week. Students from HBCU engineering schools developed solutions to societal and industrial challenges, including AI bias and community resilience.

The first, second, and third-place winners of the 2026 AMIE Challenge will present their projects at the upcoming AMIE Conference.

Over 100 students from fifteen institutions participated in the design challenge, with Tuskegee University earning first place, Jackson State University second, and NC A&T State University and Norfolk State University sharing third.

Nelson emphasized that the program highlights the value of AMIE's partnerships and the innovation of HBCU engineering students.

Ahead of the event, 15 students attended the AbbVie IP Academy at Southern University Law Center in January 2026, where they learned to protect intellectual property through patents, trademarks, and copyrights. In collaboration with E4 Power Consulting and General Motors, AMIE submitted provisional patents for nine HBCU teams before the Design Challenge.

Jeneel Farrell, a computer science major at Howard University, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to attend AbbVie's IP Academy and participate in the Design Challenge. She gained practical experience in intellectual property law, including drafting patent applications, analyzing enforcement and infringement, and exploring trademarks, copyrights, inventorship, biopharmaceutical patent law, and the impact of AI on intellectual property. Farrell received the IP Academy Badge of Completion from Southern University Law Center.

Madison Harper, a computer engineering student at Tuskegee University, acknowledged her team members' dedication in the Design Challenge and thanked technical advisor Myron Fletcher, as well as Veronica L. Nelson and Avalyn Pace, for their support.

Marlen Jones, a mechanical engineering major at Tennessee State University, shared her support for classmates participating in the AMIE Design Challenge.

Leonard Jones, a computer engineering major at Hampton University, contributed to a wildfire prediction web application using Arduino hardware, C programming, and real-time sensor data. This project enhanced his skills in embedded systems, web applications, and teamwork, and resulted in a provisional patent. He described the event as both challenging and rewarding, providing valuable lessons in engineering and technical communication under time constraints.

Emmanuel Baskerville, a junior electrical engineering student at Hampton University, valued the experience of preparing and presenting a design, earning a provisional patent for “FireLine AI,” and presenting to over 250 attendees, despite not winning.

Yassir Abdel Razig, professor and associate dean at FAMU-FSU College of Engineering, represented the College at the HBCU Deans Council and highlighted the excitement of seeing FAMU students compete.

Myron Fletcher, senior program manager at Boeing, appreciated his role as technical advisor to Tuskegee University, especially after their first-place finish. Kirsten Hill, an electrical engineering student and robotics club president at Tuskegee University, led her team to the university's first-ever first-place win in the AMIE Design Challenge.

As a third-year team lead, she focused on technical excellence and team development. Hill was also recognized as the university's outstanding student at the Dean's Breakfast. As she approaches graduation, she is proud to conclude her AMIE participation with this achievement and is grateful to her team, advisors, and supporters. She now looks forward to pursuing graduate studies.