Impact Maryland in Baltimore

Medical innovators in Maryland, including researchers at the Kennedy Krieger Institute, are advancing patient care.

“Discoveries That Change Lives” served as the theme for an early session at Impact Maryland, an annual ideas conference hosted by the Baltimore Banner in partnership with Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore’s largest employer with over 25,000 employees across its academic and medical divisions.

In her opening remarks, Emily Holliman, who was appointed president of Kaiser Permanente's Mid-Atlantic States in June 2026, emphasized that Maryland is home to exceptional researchers, innovators, clinicians, and entrepreneurs whose work enhances community well-being, although this landscape is evolving.

Holliman stated, "Many of the discoveries that change lives start with a very simple question: What if we could be better?"

According to Kaiser Permanente's website, artificial intelligence now transcribes and summarizes over 6,000,000 patient visits to assist physicians in providing improved care.

Additionally, AI-driven alerts at Kaiser Permanente save approximately 500 lives annually within an organization serving 744,330 members across 35 medical centers in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

During one discussion, a panelist encouraged attendees to consult their physicians regarding health matters.

Although artificial intelligence can provide valuable data, it remains essential to confirm findings with medical professionals, who continue to be highly trusted. Another panelist observed that individuals may turn to AI when expert advice is not readily available.

Many of the discoveries that change lives start with a very simple question: What if we could be better?

The “Discoveries That Change Lives” panel also included a physician from the University of Maryland Medical System, a neurosurgery professor from the University of Maryland School of Medicine, and a news reporter from The Banner. The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is a leading employer in healthcare, while the University System of Maryland is a major employer in higher education.

Dr. Sarah Hemminger, chief executive officer and cofounder of Thread, began her remarks by outlining her research as a computational neuroscientist focused on the time scales of motor memory in the brain.

She recounted experiencing isolation during her first year of graduate school, which ultimately motivated her to cofound Thread, a Baltimore-based nonprofit that establishes long-term, relationship-based support networks for young people facing significant opportunity and achievement gaps.

According to Thread's website, 65% of students involved in Thread graduate from high school, and 100% remain enrolled in the program for 10 years, supported by a community of students, young adults, volunteers, collaborators, and families.

The organization aims to demonstrate that no young person is a lost cause and that relationships can drive transformative change.

Hemminger holds degrees in biomedical engineering from Johns Hopkins University, with research published in the Journal of Neuroscience, Journal of Neurophysiology, and Cerebral Cortex. She serves as an adjunct assistant professor in the Johns Hopkins Department of Biomedical Engineering, where her work emphasizes the integration of academic and cultural excellence.

Additional sessions at the one-day Impact Maryland event addressed institutional trust in an era of skepticism, featuring panelists from the Philip Merrill College of Journalism and United Healthcare, with moderation by PBS NewsHour.

Another discussion highlighted last-mile service delivery, where an elected official noted that during his tenure in Annapolis, politicians worked diligently to fulfill priorities and agendas.

In a one-on-one interview with a City Hall reporter, Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott emphasized the ongoing responsibility to future generations.

Emily Opilo asked Mayor Scott whether demolition of Harborplace should go ahead even if the developer’s funding is not yet secured, which could potentially result in a gap in a major area of the city. Scott replied that the teardown should proceed and said he hopes it will help prompt the financing to come through.

The City of Baltimore is actively recruiting new employees. As of August 2026, Baltimore City's unemployment rate stands at 5.5%. Employment in education and health services in the metropolitan area increased by 5.8% year-over-year, while employment in trade, transportation, and utilities declined by 3.5%.

On social media, Mayor Scott recently shared a USA Today article showcasing "Buy Back the Block" along with other initiatives to boost homeownership. He said he was proud that young Black women are the new face of Baltimore's neighborhoods.

Impact Maryland explored topics such as the city's capacity to attract and retain talent, medical advancements from the perspectives of doctors and patients, the decline of public trust, neighborhood investment, and lessons from sports for building effective business teams.

Southwest Airlines sponsored the Impact Maryland event on October 14 at M&T Bank Stadium. The airline employs more than 5,000 workers at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

× At the Banner’s Impact Maryland event, @emilyopilo asks Mayor Scott if demolition on Harborplace should proceed without the developer’s financing in place, potentially leaving a hole in the city’s prime area. Scott said teardown needs to happen, hopes it’ll spur the financing https://t.co/7ueEGeS1GZ — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) October 14, 2026

× If you overlooked it... Take a look at this piece showcasing Buy Back The Block along with our other initiatives to boost homeownership! We are proud that Black Women represent the programs! https://t.co/tC4DXrGrSn — Mayor Brandon M. Scott (@ColemanLun12033) October 15, 2026

× At #ImpactMaryland, Johns Hopkins experts Dr. Cristina L. Sadowsky and Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos are joining fellow medical innovators to discuss how research and innovation are transforming care and changing patients’ lives. https://t.co/941QV66vuX — Johns Hopkins University (@JohnsHopkins) October 14, 2026

× Medical innovations are transforming lives in Maryland.Physicians are discussing the future of early diagnoses with our own Julie Scharper at iMPACT MARYLAND. https://t.co/QTmTx3rJ6v — The Baltimore Banner (@BaltimoreBanner) October 14, 2026

× Happening now at Impact Maryland (hosted by @BaltimoreBanner), some of the Baltimore region's most visionary leaders and engaged community thinkers are gathering for a day of collaboration and forward-thinking dialogue. #ImpactMaryland https://t.co/vexxjN9hoi — Johns Hopkins University (@JohnsHopkins) October 14, 2026

× At #ImpactMaryland, Johns Hopkins experts Dr. Cristina L. Sadowsky and Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos are joining fellow medical innovators to discuss how research and innovation are transforming care and changing patients’ lives. https://t.co/941QV66vuX — Johns Hopkins University (@JohnsHopkins) October 14, 2026