International event brings together the brightest minds in autonomous drone technology

The A2RL (Autonomous Aerial Robotics League) Drone Competition is a premier event focused on cutting-edge autonomous drone technology.

Teams develop advanced AI systems to tackle a series of dynamic challenges in high-speed, head-to-head drone racing.

The competition's emphasis on innovation and real-world applications has quickly made it a focal point for emerging talent and technological breakthroughs.

Fullerton College student Eric Park and the Hornet Drone Team have qualified for the A2RL Autonomous Drone Race finals, which will take place on April 11-12 in Abu Dhabi.

As one of the 12 international teams to qualify for the finals and compete for a $1 million prize, the Hornet Drone Team represents a groundbreaking collaboration between Fullerton College, students from the University of California, Irvine, and top-tier pilots from Cyclone Drone Racing.

With a strong commitment to excellence and collaboration, Fullerton College is dedicated to preparing students for leadership roles in the rapidly growing field of drone technology.

Since October 2024, Eric and his team have been developing the artificial intelligence (AI) that powers their autonomous racing drone.

Their innovations are setting new standards in the field, paving the way for advancements in AI and drone technology that could shape the future of autonomy.

Park expressed that, as a community college student, it is extraordinary to have the opportunity to demonstrate his technical skills on a global stage in the realm of autonomous drones. Qualifying for the finals not only represents a personal achievement for him but also highlights the college's and Professor Jay's support and resources.

Competing in the finals in Abu Dhabi is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to engage with some of the world’s leading experts in robotics and autonomous vehicles.

Jay Seidel, director of the Fullerton College Drone Lab, noted that the opportunity to compete at an international level underscores the incredible talent and dedication of the students and their collaborative partners.

The Hornet Drone Team has demonstrated what is possible when innovation and teamwork come together.

Joining Park on the Hornet Drone Team are UC Irvine students Eric Pedley and Esh Vig and pilots Matthew Bamford and Breton Woodford from the Drone Champions League.

Fullerton College President Dr. Cynthia Olivo, who assumed her position in January 2023, added that Fullerton College was proud of this achievement.

In addition to this accomplishment, Park was named a finalist in the first-ever Pfizer Drone Racing League AI Flight Competition.

The Pfizer DRL AI Flight Competition, hosted by the Drone Racing League (DRL), represents a significant step in merging AI technology with drone racing.

The competition pushed participants to advance the boundaries of autonomous flight, and Eric's success highlights his expertise in applying AI to meet complex technical challenges.

The Hornet Drone Team’s qualification for the A2RL finals and Eric’s notable success in the Pfizer DRL AI Flight Competition reflect the dynamic and innovative educational opportunities available at Fullerton College.