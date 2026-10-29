Inaugural Hall of Fame Celebrates Six Pioneers at National Museum of the U.S. Army

Veterans Day is observed on November 11. Throughout November, recognized as National Veterans and Military Families Month, a series of events will honor the service, sacrifices, and resilience of veterans and their families.

Among the participating organizations, the Women's Air and Space Foundation, Inc. has announced its inaugural Hall of Fame celebration, scheduled for November 14 at the National Museum of the United States Army in Fort Belvoir, VA.

According to the Women's Air & Space Foundation, this event, titled “6 in 2026,” will honor six distinguished women whose leadership, courage, and achievements have significantly influenced the fields of air and space exploration and security.

The "6 in 2026" inductees are Harriet Quimby (honored posthumously), Lt Gen Laura Lenderman, CMSgt (Ret.) JoAnne Bass, Lt Gen (Ret.) Mary O'Brien, Yvette Bourcicot, and Jessica Cox.

The foundation's stated objectives are to celebrate historic trailblazers, engage attendees with its core mission, and inspire future pioneers in air, space, and cyber domains.

Harriet Quimby (May 11, 1875 – July 1, 1912) was an American pioneering aviator, journalist, and film screenwriter. In 1911, she became the first woman in the United States to receive a pilot's license, and in 1912, the first woman to fly solo across the English Channel. Although Quimby flew for only one year and died at age 37 in a flying accident, she had a lasting impact on the role of women in aviation.

(May 11, 1875 – July 1, 1912) was an American pioneering aviator, journalist, and film screenwriter. In 1911, she became the first woman in the United States to receive a pilot's license, and in 1912, the first woman to fly solo across the English Channel. Although Quimby flew for only one year and died at age 37 in a flying accident, she had a lasting impact on the role of women in aviation. Jessica Cox is recognized as the world's first licensed armless pilot, flying aircraft entirely with her feet. Born without arms, she adapted to perform all tasks using her feet. In 2009, she made aviation history by becoming a certified pilot. Currently, she travels globally as a motivational speaker and advocate for accessible aviation through her Rightfooted Foundation, where she is designing a fully foot-controlled four-seat aircraft called the Impossible Airplane.

is recognized as the world's first licensed armless pilot, flying aircraft entirely with her feet. Born without arms, she adapted to perform all tasks using her feet. In 2009, she made aviation history by becoming a certified pilot. Currently, she travels globally as a motivational speaker and advocate for accessible aviation through her Rightfooted Foundation, where she is designing a fully foot-controlled four-seat aircraft called the Impossible Airplane. Yvette Bourcicot is a medically retired Air Force Judge Advocate General (JAG) who has provided counsel to the Department of Defense.

is a medically retired Air Force Judge Advocate General (JAG) who has provided counsel to the Department of Defense. In August 2026, the U.S. Pacific Air Forces announced via social media that, after more than 33 years of distinguished service, Lt. Gen. Laura L. Lenderman concluded her career surrounded by family, Airmen, teammates, and friends who contributed to her journey. As Deputy Commander of Pacific Air Forces, Lt. Gen. Lenderman fostered partnerships across the Pacific, invested in Airmen and service members at all levels, and demonstrated unwavering commitment to service. Lenderman was commissioned through the ROTC program at Duke University and earned a degree in electrical engineering.

concluded her career surrounded by family, Airmen, teammates, and friends who contributed to her journey. As Deputy Commander of Pacific Air Forces, Lt. Gen. Lenderman fostered partnerships across the Pacific, invested in Airmen and service members at all levels, and demonstrated unwavering commitment to service. Lenderman was commissioned through the ROTC program at Duke University and earned a degree in electrical engineering. JoAnne S. Bass served as the 19th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force prior to her retirement. She was the first woman to serve as the senior enlisted leader of a United States military service and the first person of Asian American descent to hold the Air Force's top enlisted position.

served as the 19th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force prior to her retirement. She was the first woman to serve as the senior enlisted leader of a United States military service and the first person of Asian American descent to hold the Air Force's top enlisted position. Retired Lt. Gen. Mary O'Brien is a former Air Force intelligence and cyber leader with 34 years of service in the U.S. Air Force. She recently addressed the CyberRisk Collaborative NYC Leadership Exchange on the topic of building zero trust for devices and code.

The Women’s Air & Space Foundation, Inc. is also investing in women pursuing education and training in aviation, aerospace, space, defense, STEM, cybersecurity, intelligence, and related fields. The 2026 Scholarship Program supports the next generation of women ready to lead, serve, and make an impact.

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