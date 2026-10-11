'Industrial Evangelist' honored at Futurist Awards Ceremony

Dr. Nathan Brooks, senior technical fellow and executive engineer at The Boeing Company, opened the Futurist Awards ceremony by presenting the Advanced Manufacturing Leader Award.

The recipient, Dr. Jay Lee, is the founder of the National Science Foundation Research Center on Intelligent Maintenance Systems and serves as the Clark Distinguished Chair Professor and Director of the Industrial AI Center at the University of Maryland.

Dr. Lee oversees a foundry with more than 100 industrial data sets, supporting research across sectors such as semiconductors, jet engines, wind turbines, and electric vehicles.

The center is actively preparing future industrial engineers for the American workforce.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Lee reflected on his journey from Taiwan to the United States 45 years ago, expressed gratitude to the nomination and selection committee, and acknowledged his wife, Joanna, as they celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary.

Dr. Lee has made significant contributions to manufacturing, engineering, and innovation, with experience in the automotive industry, mail-processing automation, aerospace, and electronic automation at the National Science Foundation.

He emphasized his commitment to advancing industrial intelligence through the integration of domain expertise, data, and engineering disciplines.

Dr. Lee believes that combining these elements will enhance productivity, innovation, and the development of smarter, safer, and more sustainable industries.

As a professor, he is dedicated to fostering innovation and mentoring the next generation of manufacturing leaders.