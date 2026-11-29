Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University engineering students are engaging the Huntsville community by organizing a holiday gift drive for local children.

The university’s National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) Bulldog Chapter will host its second annual holiday toy drive on Dec. 5 in partnership with St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church.

The drive will provide toys and gifts to students at Sonnie Hereford Elementary School and highlight the importance of community service and philanthropy.

AAMU senior Ibrahim Bello has been invited to return to a Children’s Research Hospital for a data science symposium after his strong performance among 250 participants from over 10 countries at the hospital’s Bio Hackathon.

Alabama A&M is expanding opportunities for agricultural scientists, researchers, and industry leaders by awarding 11 scholarships through its 1890 College of Agricultural, Life and Natural Sciences Scholarship Program, bringing the total to 34 active scholars for the 2026-27 academic year.

Dr. Douglas LaVergne, dean of the College and 1890 research director, announced the recipients on July 31.

These scholarships provide varying levels of financial support to students pursuing degrees in agriculture, environmental sustainability, food systems, and community development.

AAMU’s Venture Hub, an entrepreneurship and innovation center, is fostering growth in North Huntsville.

Magic Soul Food & Grill, led by an Atlanta entrepreneur, is the first business inspired by the Venture Hub initiative to establish a local presence.

Alabama A&M helps entrepreneurs turn culinary concepts into commercial opportunities by providing access to food scientists, specialized laboratories, and product development expertise.

Within the Department of Food and Animal Sciences, the center serves as a food incubator for the Tennessee Valley, supporting startups, small businesses, and established companies that want to develop, test, or improve food products.

AAMU sophomore Sydney Moss was part of a four-student team that won an artificial intelligence pitch competition, earning a share of a $14,000 prize for developing a solution to improve risk assessment in the insurance industry.

Moss, an accounting major, collaborated with students from three other historically Black colleges and universities to win the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) AI Technical Bootcamp competition.

AAMU is partnering with Mississippi State University to expand AI training for agricultural entrepreneurs and extension professionals, aiming to strengthen digital marketing, outreach, and business development across the Southeast.

The initiative, AI to Answers, brings together the Alabama Cooperative Extension System at Alabama A&M University, Mississippi State University Extension Service, and the Southern Rural Development Center.

This partnership will provide training to help agricultural businesses and professionals use AI tools to improve efficiency, reach wider audiences, and remain competitive in a digital marketplace.

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