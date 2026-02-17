Inspiring Connections, Leadership, and Innovation in STEM

Angela Stribling, radio host and voiceover actor, expressed her enthusiasm for serving as emcee at the BEYA Conference award shows. She congratulated the organizers for another successful year promoting excellence in STEM and noted her pride in being part of the organization since its founding four decades ago.

Stribling also shared that the conference holds personal significance, as she met her husband, Ken Washington, PhD, there in 2021 when he was the keynote speaker and she was Mistress of Ceremonies.

Career Factory 360 reported that they were honored to attend their first BEYA Conference and host a booth, where they conducted over 100 resume assessments for students and professionals.

They also introduced the Visualize Your Professional Future workbook and made valuable connections.

Malika Grayson-Duncan, co-founder of Career Factory 360, highlighted the success of their panel, “The Confident Leader,” which featured dynamic discussions and practical advice on inspiring trust, action, and accountability in leadership.

Bonnie Rushing, a computational social scientist, began her 2026 speaking circuit at BEYA by addressing critical topics such as cyber talent, cognitive attacks, and the prevalence of negative news online. Her panel engaged with emerging leaders at the conference.

A computer science student from Rutgers University found the conference insightful, gaining a better understanding of industry trends and the future of technology.

The opportunity to interact with professionals, innovators, and peers reinforced their motivation to continue learning and contributing to the field.

A cybersecurity student at Pennsylvania State University and 2025 Gates Scholar, selected by WiredIn Penn State to attend, valued the networking opportunities with employers from across Eastern America.

The sessions enhanced their ability to present themselves effectively during internship recruitment, and the workshops helped them envision their future career path.

A senior majoring in electrical and computer engineering and minoring in mathematics from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, reflected on being the only attendee from his university.

He recognized the need to increase awareness of the conference among underclassmen and plans to encourage more students to participate in the future. His experience in Baltimore included connecting with companies, recruiters, non-profit organizations, and fellow NSBE members, and he is committed to expanding participation from his university.

Another first-time attendee, an electrical engineering student focused on nuclear fusion, polymer semiconductors, and autonomous systems, appreciated the conference’s keynote sessions, hands-on workshops, and discussions with industry leaders.

Supporting the Hampton University AMIE Design Challenge team as they presented their AI solution for wildfire management reinforced his belief in engineering’s societal impact.

He expressed gratitude to the Hampton University Department of Engineering for their mentorship and for the opportunity to attend this impactful event.

For one data analyst intern and information systems and computer science student, the recent BEYA Conference was truly inspiring and motivating. Being around so many talented students and professionals showed her that networking can be as simple as sharing a laugh in line for coffee, talking about career goals, or discovering a shared hobby with a recruiter.

Angela Johnson Culver, an engineering executive, was proud to announce that she is the 2026 recipient of the Reginald Van Lee legacy award for her achievements in engineering and community service.

She was especially happy to have her niece and nephews there—one graduating in May in Industrial Engineering, another studying Materials Science Engineering, and another just starting college.

An aspiring software engineer from Bowie State University spoke with representatives from MITRE, Exelon, World Wide Technology, and Amentum, learning about their work, company culture, and career opportunities.

This student connected with professionals from various organizations and heard about their career journeys.

A student from the University of the District of Columbia described the conference as both fun and ambitious, and as a place to connect with peers and industry leaders.

They thanked Diamondback Energy, Pepco, Dominion Energy, and the University of the District of Columbia for making the experience meaningful.

An electrical engineering major with a minor in Materials Science said BEYA was a place where mentorship and excellence thrive, from insightful panels to conversations with leaders shaping the future.

Krystal A. Porter, an AI-enabled systems engineer and PhD student in systems engineering, enjoyed meeting Dr. Celeste Chamberlain and standing with such a leader in cybersecurity and emerging tech.

She appreciated the examples set for women and girls in STEM and looked forward to reading A Black Girl’s Guide to AI and learning from a YouTube channel.

Dr. Celeste Chamberlain, a cybersecurity and emerging tech policy expert, praised leaders like Dr. Talitha Washington, a leader in mathematics and STEM; Porter, a BEYA advocate whose commitment to mentorship shows what modern engineering leadership looks like; Jordon M., a network security leader at Boeing and moderator for the Quantum Roadmap presentation; and Renata Spinks-McNeal, who brought deep expertise in military cybersecurity and a strategic perspective to the discussion.

A student seeking a 2026 summer internship said she connected with many companies whose values align with her career goals. She spoke with representatives from World Wide Technology, MITRE, Lockheed Martin, and others.

Each conversation offered more than just career advice—the encouragement and personal insights made a real impact.

She also followed the VCU AI Club on Instagram and enjoyed seeing the career fair and networking through their eyes.

Another computer science and cybersecurity student spoke with teams from Lockheed Martin, MITRE, and Exelon.

An AI/ML engineer reconnected with people she met at last year's conference, making the experience even more meaningful.

One of the highlights was meeting so many talented and motivated students from universities across the country. Hearing about their academic paths, projects, and career goals showed just how diverse and driven the next generation of professionals is.

The energy in every conversation and throughout the conference was inspiring.

An IT intern gained firsthand insight into operations, system administration, network engineering, and cybersecurity from representatives at MITRE, World Wide Technology, Lockheed Martin, Exelon Corporation, and Amentum.

Beyond the career fair, the most memorable part was the meaningful conversations and connections with professionals who shared their experiences and advice, including Matt Bowman, David Jones at Lumena Energy, Courtney Coleman at Blue Cross, Maria Thorpe at Ladies in Tech, and Antoine Ryles at MITRE.

Special thanks go to Rod Carter and Sheila Richburg at CCG Management for inviting the NSBE chapter. A computer science student said they plan to attend many more conferences in the future.

×

×