Inspiring Innovation

National STEM Day happens every year on November 8 (written as NOV8 to play on the word "innovate").

The day encourages kids and students to get interested in science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

It started in 2015, thanks to MGA Entertainment and its Project Mc² franchise, along with the secret group NOV8.

The goal is to inspire young people, highlight growing career options, build problem-solving skills, and help close representation and gender gaps in technical fields.

A U.S. Census press release says the Bureau of Labor Statistics defines STEM jobs as those that need education after high school in fields like computer science, math, architecture, engineering, life sciences, or physical sciences.

The American Community Survey estimates that by 2025, over 41.6 million Americans aged 25 and up will have a bachelor’s degree or higher in science, technology, engineering, math, or a related area. That’s about 47 percent of everyone with a bachelor’s degree or higher.

On National STEM Day, USBE Online highlights activities that help students get ready for science and technical careers.

Career Communications Group recently shared that its STEM City USA platform is giving free training to students in Baltimore at the Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center.

Students can also join online through the STEM City USA digital twin platform.

This program aims to build students’ skills in science, technology, engineering, math (STEM), and artificial intelligence, so they’re ready for future jobs in tech.

Amit Arora, a supply chain management professor at the University of the District of Columbia, said the recent BEYA STEM Conference in Baltimore was a great place to talk about how historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) reach out to K-12 students.

He pointed out that building national security STEM talent starts in K-12 classrooms, not just in college.

Armed with Science noted recently that many defense department jobs depend on science, tech, engineering and math, so its important to highlight these critical careers and build interest in them.

At the BEYA STEM Conference, the panel discussed how HBCUs help turn early interest into lifelong careers in fields like artificial intelligence, robotics, and cybersecurity.

Anshu Saxena Arora, another professor at UDC, talked about adding AI and robotics to the school’s curriculum to prepare future leaders.

Arora said the current momentum shows a bright, diverse, and capable future for STEM.

Dr. S. Bianca Bailey, an agricultural and environmental engineer and co-inventor of the Mobile Manure-Water Buggy, was also at the BEYA STEM Career Fair.

She introduced her new children’s book, The Little Engineer That Could, which is meant to inspire the next generation of innovators, problem-solvers, and engineers.

Bailey said that seeing young people get excited about STEM is a big reason she does this work.

Last year, Tamla Olivier, president and CEO of Baltimore Gas and Electric, shared how happy she was after visiting a middle school where her company supports a STEM Center.

Olivier met with sixth to eighth graders. When she asked, “What does BGE do?” the students gave clear and meaningful answers: “Keep the power on.” “Keep us comfortable in our house.” “Let’s us cook food.”

Olivier said these answers show the company’s impact and purpose.

She also noticed that the students talked about big dreams, like becoming psychologists, surgeons, artists, lawyers, actors, and serving in the military.

During the visit, they toured classrooms and met the Baltimore County Public Schools Teacher of the Year, the Maryland State Nurse of the Year, and the Baltimore County Public Schools Counselor of the Year.

They saw firsthand how STEM programs help students become more curious and confident. STEM covers a wide range of school subjects, jobs, and technical fields.

The National STEM Day observance began in 2015, when a toy company wanted to inspire kids to get into science, technology, engineering, art, and math through play.

Now, National STEM or STEAM Day happens every year on November 8 to encourage kids to explore these subjects.

Coming up this week...

Beloved Community Services Corporation, STEM CITY USA, and BMORENews.com are teaming up to host the BMORE AI Challenge.

This free, hands-on community event will explore how artificial intelligence can help people improve their organizations, grow their businesses, and better serve their communities.

Doni Glover will moderate the challenge, which brings together people from education, healthcare, nonprofits, and entrepreneurship.

AI facilitators include a DBA candidate and an MBA candidate from the University of Maryland – College Park, the CEO of Pure Imagination Consulting, a Baltimore City Councilman, the National Alumni President of Coppin State University, a leader from a nonprofit for economic mobility, a certified AI consultant, the founder of a Small Business Accelerator, and a community manager.

Participants will work in four groups, with AI expert teams rotating among them. Participants will split into four groups, and AI expert teams will rotate among them.

You’ll ask questions, try practical tools, and develop ideas to solve real-world problems. After a snack break, each group will finish their solutions and present what they created. Turn ideas into action.

Educators, healthcare workers, nonprofit staff and leaders, entrepreneurs, veterans, and anyone in the community interested in AI are welcome. You don’t need any previous experience with AI.

If you have a laptop, bring it along. If you have a cell phone, bring that too. Come with questions, ideas, and a problem you want to solve.

Admission is free, and refreshments will be available.

× November 8 is #NationalSTEMDay. 🔬Of the 41.6 million Americans ages 25+ who held a #BachelorsDegree or higher in a #STEM or related field in 2025, how many were women? — U.S. Census Bureau (@uscensusbureau) November 6, 2026

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