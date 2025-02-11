Inspiring the Next Generation of Engineers

As we gear up for "Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day," USBE is happy to share that John L. Anderson, the president of the National Academy of Engineering (NAE), has announced the election of 128 new members and 22 international members to the Class of 2025. This milestone raises the total U.S. membership to 2,487, with 336 international members ready to make their mark!

One of the standout figures among the newly elected is Stephanie C. Hill, a true trailblazer in engineering!

As the president of Rotary and Mission Systems at Lockheed Martin Corp and a proud member of the Career Communications Group Hall of Fame, she has been honored for her exceptional contributions to the field: her leadership in groundbreaking projects spanning aerospace, defense systems, cybersecurity, rotary wing systems, and uncrewed aerial vehicles.

Janeen Uzzell, the dynamic CEO of the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE), recently spotlighted in a Career Communications Group magazine, has been recognized for her tireless efforts to enhance healthcare access and outcomes worldwide, all while championing diversity and community engagement in engineering.

These newly elected members will be celebrated during a formal induction at the NAE's Annual Meeting on October 5, 2025.

Being elected to the National Academy of Engineering is one of the pinnacle achievements for any engineer, honoring those who have made remarkable contributions to practice, research, and education.

Whether through pioneering innovative technologies or spearheading significant advancements in traditional engineering realms, NAE members stand as some of the most accomplished engineers globally, representing business, academia, and government.

Since its founding in 1964, the NAE has provided invaluable independent analysis and insights to help tackle complex global challenges. The election process for these esteemed members began in December, culminating in a final vote in January.

In conjunction with Women in Science and Technology, Argonne National Laboratory announced the "Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day" for young female students to dive into the world of engineering with some of the brightest minds in the field.

Attendees will discover the exciting prospects engineering has to offer through inspiring presentations from impactful female engineers and invaluable mentorship opportunities that can pave the way toward their future careers.

Mark your calendars for February 20, 2025, when "Introduce a Girl to Engineering Doccurslace at Argonne National Laboratory!

Michigan State University’s College of Engineering, one of the largest in the country, is hosting 4th–8th graders to explore engineering through hands-on activities at a free event in the Engineering Building & Anthony Hall.