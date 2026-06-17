Investments and Workforce Development

Matt Garman, CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS), announced a $10 billion investment to expand AI and cloud computing infrastructure in Missouri, where Amazon has operated since 2017.

This initiative will create hundreds of jobs and thousands of construction roles.

AWS will also support emergency dispatch services, education, workforce development, community organizations, and new gathering spaces for residents.

Bloomberg Philanthropies reports that the U.S. faces a shortage of skilled trade workers despite millions of job openings.

Their $90 million investment in skilled trades education and apprenticeships will provide direct pathways for 15,000 students nationwide.

The National Science Foundation has relaunched its Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer (SBIR/STTR) programs, allocating $250 million to support startups and small businesses.

This includes a new $40 million pilot focused on next-generation scientific instrumentation.

The SBIR/STTR programs provide funding to help startups develop deep technologies into commercially viable products and services with significant economic and security impacts.

Northrop Grumman has announced a virtual information session for prospective candidates.

The company is hiring software systems engineers, as well as professionals in design, test, and manufacturing.

The monthly event offers an opportunity to learn about careers at Northrop Grumman and the company's efforts to support national security.

Data Science Camp Inc., in partnership with the University of the District of Columbia, has launched its 12th Annual Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture/Architecture, and Mathematics Camp.

Since 2014, the program has become a nationally recognized workforce development initiative, serving over 500 students and introducing many to careers in data science, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, engineering, agriculture, research, and emerging technologies.

This year, participants will address challenges such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, urban agriculture, green architecture, water and drought, renewable energy, hunger, poverty, food security, and sustainability.

Through project-based learning, industry engagement, field experiences, research, and data analysis, students will apply technology and critical thinking to real-world problems.

Many alumni have pursued STEM degrees, advanced research, and careers in industry, government, and academia, with several returning as facilitators and mentors.

WWT Life congratulates Juanita Logan, VP of Community & Supplier Enablement at World Wide Technology, on her recognition in the St. Louis Business Journal's 2026 Most Influential Business Women.

Southern University and A&M College- Baton Rouge announced that the Louisiana Board of Regents has approved a new Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering program.

The program marks the first chemical engineering program at an HBCU in Louisiana.

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