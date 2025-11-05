Ken Washington announces retirement, after 40+ years in tech

Ken Washington, PhD, senior vice president and chief technology and innovation officer at Medtronic, has announced on LinkedIn that he will retire from his position, effective November 14.

Washington holds an advanced degree in nuclear engineering from Texas A&M University, as well as a bachelor's degree and a master's degree from the same institution.

After more than four decades in technology and innovation, including two and a half years at Medtronic, he described this moment as bittersweet.

While Washington is looking forward to spending more time with his wife, Angela, and their grandchildren, he will deeply miss the company and the people who make it special.

"Medtronic is unlike any place I've worked," Washington remarked. "The mission – to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life – drives everything. That sense of purpose inspired me every day to bring my best to the role."

He expressed pride in the achievements during his tenure, which include advancements in AI and digital technologies, robotics, sustainability, and the restructuring of the Technology Development Centers.

At a recent MedTech conference, a Medtronic executive discussed how artificial intelligence is enhancing device launches and transforming medical commercialization. This technology is helping teams optimize their sales strategies and identify care bottlenecks.

Washington expressed gratitude to his CEO, Geoff Martha, and his Medtronic colleagues, thanking them for their trust, collaboration, and shared commitment to advancing innovation that improves lives.

In 2024, BEYA announced Ken Washington as the Engineer of the Year, recognizing him with a top award at the 38th annual BEYA STEM Conference.

During the event, Dr. Washington was joined by his family and the Medtronic Executive Committee, including CEO Geoff Martha, who expressed excitement about Washington's appointment. Martha stated that this would enable the company to leverage its technological knowledge and creativity to innovate and disrupt the healthcare technology market.

Washington's mission was to expand the use of Medtronic's technology platforms—including robotics, AI, sensors, and implantables—to improve returns on innovation investments and drive sustainable growth.

Before joining Medtronic, Washington served as vice president and general manager of consumer robotics at Amazon. He has also held the position of CTO at Ford Motor Company and various leadership roles at Lockheed Martin.

With extensive experience leading technology development across multiple industries, including robotics, automotive, consumer products, and space, Washington also worked at Sandia National Laboratories, where he developed nuclear safeguards.

At Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company, he led a team of 600 scientists and engineers with an annual research and development budget exceeding $300 million.

Washington has been recognized for his "unique ability to look across disparate disciplines to identify promising research areas, foster cross-disciplinary collaboration, and drive the development of commercial applications of cutting-edge discoveries."

Washington holds an advanced degree in nuclear engineering from Texas A&M University, as well as a bachelor's degree and a master's degree from the same institution. His career includes roles in supercomputing, information privacy, and R&D for space technologies.