Kerron Duncan: Championing STEM Excellence and AI Innovation at the 40th BEYA

At the 40th annual BEYA STEM Conference in February 2026, Kerron Duncan, co-founder of Career Factory 360, expressed his enthusiasm for early-career STEM professionals who demonstrated strong preparation and motivation to secure engineering roles.

He reviewed over 100 resumes, led discussions on adaptability in a changing environment, and shared his commitment to coaching and mentoring. Duncan described the conference as a tremendous success.

In March, he announced his new role as executive and AI Catalyst at GE Aerospace Defense & Systems, highlighting the company's longstanding engineering excellence. Duncan emphasized his focus on applying AI to address critical challenges and enhance mission success.

Duncan holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering from Morgan State University and pursued doctoral studies at Johns Hopkins University.

He began his career in 2001 at Northrop Grumman, working on electrical systems, electronics, and circuit design. He is now recognized for his expertise in power systems architecture and radar design, with significant contributions to digital control and telemetry in next-generation radar systems.

Duncan actively supports STEM education, serving as a judge for the VEX Robotics World Championship and as an instructor for BioEYES, a science outreach program. He has also participated in the Johns Hopkins Engineering Innovation Summer Program, which helps high school students develop engineering skills and earn university credit. Born in Trinidad and Tobago, Duncan moved to Baltimore in 1989 and has always aspired to be a scientist.

He was honored at the 2017 BEYA Conference with the Industry Professional Achievement award for his leadership at Northrop Grumman Mission Systems.

He has authored six publications, received 14 invention disclosures, and was recognized as a BEYA Modern Day Technology Leader in 2007. The BEYA Conference honors STEM professionals for significant achievements and leadership in large-scale initiatives. In February 2026, Duncan reflected on beginning his engineering career in 2001, a dream he had long pursued. At Morgan State University, where the first BEYA STEM Conference was held, he developed his passion for engineering through hands-on projects and a capstone partnership with Northrop Grumman.