Brown University has appointed Kimani Toussaint as interim dean of the School of Engineering, effective Jan. 1, 2027.

Toussaint has served as a professor in the School of Engineering since 2019 and as senior associate dean since 2020.

As director of the Center for Digital Health, he launched the Health Innovation Technology Sandbox, a workspace that brings together researchers in wearable technologies, artificial intelligence, design engineering, public health, and clinical practice to develop and evaluate digital health solutions.

As interim dean, he will collaborate with faculty and staff to support enrollment growth, advance research centers and initiatives, enhance academic programs, and promote student success.

Toussaint expressed enthusiasm for leading the Ivy League's oldest engineering program and the nation's third oldest.

He is committed to supporting faculty research, particularly in sustainable energy, undersea science, digital health technologies, and design engineering.

Currently, Toussaint is senior associate dean for research and strategic initiatives and director of the Brown University Center for Digital Health.

He also leads the Photonics Research of Bio/nano Environments laboratory.

His research advances optical methods and techniques for biological and biomedical applications, nanotechnology, and digital health.

His work has received funding from the National Science Foundation, the Department of Energy, the Burroughs Wellcome Fund, the Office of Naval Research, and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

His research on equitable pulse oximetry for all skin tones has been featured in national media.

As senior associate dean, Toussaint has raised the School of Engineering’s research profile and served as a liaison with industry, national labs, government agencies, and international delegations.

Toussaint holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania and master’s and doctoral degrees in electrical engineering from Boston University.

He completed postdoctoral training in chemistry at the University of Chicago.

Prior to joining Brown, he was a faculty member in the Department of Mechanical Science and Engineering at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he led the Network for Computational Nanotechnology, a National Science Foundation research center.