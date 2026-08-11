Landmark Report Reveals Persistent Economic Barriers for Black Men and Boys in the U.S.

Black men's enrollment at historically Black colleges and universities has dropped to 26 percent.

Black workers continue to face the highest unemployment rate among major racial and ethnic groups,

Black men earn about 77 cents for every dollar earned by White men.

These findings are highlighted in a new report from the Virginia State University John Mercer Langston Institute for African American Political Leadership, released as the inaugural edition of The Economic State of Black Men and Boys in the United States.

The report finds that Black men and boys continue to face significant barriers in education, employment, earnings, and long-term economic mobility.

According to the press release, this work establishes a foundation for an annual research series that will provide policymakers, educators, employers, and community leaders with a national benchmark to measure progress and guide action.

Authored by Dr. Wes Bellamy, executive director of the VSU Langston Institute and associate professor at VSU, the report combines federal data with over a year of research and community engagement.

It offers a comprehensive analysis of trends in education, employment, earnings, wealth, and economic mobility, along with evidence-based recommendations to improve educational opportunities, workforce participation, and long-term economic outcomes.

"Communities cannot solve what they do not measure," said Dr. Bellamy. "This report establishes a baseline for accountability, not only for government, but for universities, employers, nonprofits, and all of us who care about the future of Black men and boys."

Released at the 2026 BlackPrint Leadership Institute in Charlottesville, Virginia, the report highlights the link between research, leadership, and community impact.

As the first publication in the Langston Institute's Black Men and Boys Research Series, future editions will track national trends and measure progress over time.