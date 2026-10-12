Leaders Honored for Advancing Workforce Development and Responsible AI

WWT Life, a social media platform focused on culture, talent, and lifestyle, congratulated World Wide Technology and Softchoice leaders recognized at the AI NEXTGEN America Awards Conference this weekend.

WWT Life noted that these honorees are advancing the future of work, workforce development, and responsible AI use across industries.

Rick Piña, chief operating officer and chief revenue officer at Inspired Solutions, shared that he enjoyed honoring his wife, Isabella Piña, as she received an award in Baltimore this weekend.

He will provide more details soon, but emphasized that marriage is a blessing, especially when you support each other.

"Isabella and I get to lead Inspired Solutions together, RIPMINISTRIES (Rick and Isaballa Piña Ministries) together, and just do life together."

UL Research Institutes, a leading safety science organization, shared that it was proud moment at the 2026 AI NEXTGEN AMERICA and Futurist Awards ceremony.

Colleagues, family and friends were delighted to join honorees Becki Rowan White as she received the Educator of the Future award, and Migo Szeman Ng, Ph.D., as she received the Energy Pioneer Award.

ULRI expressed pride in the work their colleagues do every day to advance research, innovation, education, and safety science.

Robert V. Slone, Ph.D., chief scientist from UL Solutions, was also honored at the ceremony, with the Digital Infrastructure Leader award.

The Futurist Awards ceremony was dedicated to Angela Stribling, a longtime host and emcee who passed away from brain cancer just weeks before the ceremony.

Adrienne Somerville, multi-award-winning Career Communications Group honoree, co-hosted the event with Matt Bowman, a former naval officer and current leader of the BEYA Stars and Stripes Committee.

Bowman collaborates with corporate leaders and historically Black colleges and universities to strengthen the STEM workforce pipeline.

The new co-hosts welcomed both the black-tie audience in the ballroom and viewers online.

World Wide Technology sponsored the award ceremony, which concluded a two-day conference hosted by Career Communications Group in partnership with the University of Maryland Global Campus.

The Futurist Awards recognized individuals advancing computer science at the intersection of mathematics, statistics, and logic. Honorees contribute to core architecture, programming paradigms, and software engineering principles for intelligent systems.

Others drive progress in mathematics and statistics, developing algorithms and models that enable machines to learn and make predictions.

Some focus on cognitive science and psychology, informing how models perceive environments, process language, and simulate human reasoning. Additional awardees specialize in managing large-scale datasets essential for training intelligent systems.

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