Leaders in Responsible AI Governance and Innovation

The AI NEXTGEN Futurist Awards recognized several distinguished organizations and individuals this weekend.

Mr. Christopher Surdak of ReLeaf Financial presented awards in the workforce, community, and impact categories.

ReLeaf was recently named to Fast Company's 2026 Next Big Things in Tech list, which highlights technology breakthroughs shaping the future of their industries.

ReLeaf Financial developed Proof of Intent, a patented technology that links human authorization to digital actions, providing a verifiable and auditable record of user intent in sensitive financial decisions, even when assisted by AI.

At the awards ceremony in Baltimore, Surdak emphasized the importance of responsible AI use as it becomes more prevalent in boardrooms, classrooms, and government offices.

The Futurist Award for AI Governance Leader recognizes those establishing standards and oversight to ensure accountability.

The Catholic University of America maintains that AI's future should be evaluated by its impact on people and the dignity of work.

Through its Leonum Institute for AI and Emerging Technologies, the university partnered with the U.S. Embassy to the Holy See to convene the AI in the Future of Work event, contributing to the global conversation on AI governance.

Dr. Peter Kilpatrick, president of The Catholic University of America, accepted the Futurist Award for AI Governance Leader on behalf of the university and thanked the selection committee.

He noted that Pope Leo XIII, who founded the university in 1887, tasked it with preparing the Republic’s best citizens by uniting faith and reason and advancing research excellence.

Today, inspired by Pope Leo XIV's Magnifica Humanitas commentary on AI, the university shapes AI through convening and research to promote human dignity and flourishing.

Dr. Kilpatrick expressed his honor in accepting the award alongside Taylor Black, recognized as a Technology Rising Star, and Dr. Daniel Sierra-Sosa, recipient of the AI Innovator award.

Ryan McManus, founder of techtonic.io and president of the National Association of Corporate Directors, New York Chapter, also received the AI Governance Leader award. He is recognized as one of the organization's top 100 most influential corporate directors.

Mr. McManus thanked the selection committee and Dr. Charlotte Farmer, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Underwriters Laboratories Inc.

He credited his mother and mentors for encouraging him throughout his career, which led him from an early interest in artificial intelligence and technology to his current work with leaders to envision and build the future.

"Governance and education can share that same ambition to prepare people for what's next by empowering them to build it," he said.

The Futurist Award for AI Thought Leader honors those who shape our understanding of AI through research, teaching, and ideas that guide responsible progress. The honoree challenges every AI user to ask: Does it actually help the real world?

Virginia State University's Center for Responsible AI brings together researchers and policymakers on AI governance, digital equity, and data privacy.

Its FRAME initiative translates real-world AI performance into actionable evidence for leaders.

Dr. Gabrielle Waters accepted the Futurist Award for AI Thought Leader on behalf of the center, thanking the students who nominated the center and the AI NEXTGEN America awards committee for their recognition.

"Responsibility and AI innovation, development, and deployment are not oxymorons," Waters said. "That reality is realized when all of us work together, and it's going to take all of us."