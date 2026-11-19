For more than a decade, one of the most durable ideas in STEM outreach has been hiding in plain sight: start where families live.

STEMNet, the community effort of the West Point Society of Richmond, connects residents of public housing and other underserved communities with hands-on STEM experiences, mentors, education, training, and employment pathways. Its premise is simple and demanding — a child's first robotics workshop should lead to another opportunity, and an adult's interest in a new career should lead to practical preparation and support.

The model's documented roots run deep. In June 2012, HUD's Region III newsletter recorded a West Point STEM workshop at the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority's Grandy Village Learning Center, where Lt. Col. Outing led students in building miniature robots during a Father's Day weekend gathering that also drew HUD Deputy Secretary Maurice Jones. By March 2018, the approach had a name and a published model: Jerryl Bennett's HUD presentation on STEM Innovation Networks described a place-based pipeline linking housing communities, schools, universities, businesses, and community partners. Project accounts trace the community work back roughly 25 years.

The work continues on the ground. On September 19, 2026, STEMNet held an expo at St. Philip's College in San Antonio with housing and community partners; registration records counted 119 participants — 72 youth and 47 adults — and follow-on activity has included drone instruction for young people and financial-literacy sessions for families. In November 2025, a STEMNet expo at Virginia State University drew a reported 254 participants, and the September 2025 HBCU–NY Classic STEM Expo at MetLife Stadium reported more than 200 participants. College students — including VSU students at their home expo — help plan and lead activities, building their own leadership while they mentor younger learners.

The next stop is a return to Virginia State University on Saturday, November 21, 2026. The expo, organized by Vanessa Carter, is open for registration at wpsrstemnet.org/register.

What distinguishes STEMNet's approach is what happens after the expo hall empties. Its Expose–Excite–Engage–Elevate model continues through education, demonstrated skills, mentoring, work experience, and employment or entrepreneurship. Its organizers argue that the decisive work sits between an invitation and a completed opportunity: named local coordinators, help with transportation and digital access, referrals tracked until a receiving school, training provider, or employer confirms the participant arrived, and follow-up measured over the months that follow. Youth "passports" record each completed step, so a learner's progress is documented and can continue even when a family moves.

That continuity-first design is now the basis for STEMNet's next phase. The organization is preparing further rollout at locations where its activities have already been tested — including Hopewell–Petersburg, Virginia, and San Antonio — and is weighing future locations for a more comprehensive community pilot built on recurring local learning, prepared student participation in national STEM gatherings, and measurement that distinguishes attendance from verified outcomes.

STEMNet is explicit about its footing: it is a community effort carried by the West Point Society of Richmond and its local partners, not a program operated or funded by HUD — the federal agency's historical involvement marks the model's origins, not its present sponsorship. Its partners span housing organizations, HBCUs, educators, employers, veterans' groups, and faith and community organizations.

"We want a child's first experience with science or technology to lead to another opportunity, and an adult's interest in a career to lead to practical preparation and support," Bennett writes in the briefing describing the work.

For families in the communities STEMNet serves, the invitation is the easy part. STEMNet's bet is that the follow-through is the program.

Photo: Virginia Department of Education, via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0).