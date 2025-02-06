Lion Forge Entertainment just landed a streaming deal for their animated fantasy superhero series, Iyanu

On Thursday, Lion Forge Entertainment announced via social media that their upcoming animated series, "Iyanu," will be coming to ITV, bringing this epic superhero story to audiences in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

In a post on LinkedIn, the company noted that this partnership is an exciting step towards sharing the vision of authentic storytelling with a global audience.

"Iyanu," created by Nigerian filmmaker Roye Okupe and featuring an all-African voice cast, is based on Nigerian mythology and aims to inspire the next generation.

The series is set to premiere on ITVX in the Summer of 2025, following its Spring 2025 debut on Cartoon Network HBO in the United States and Showmax in Africa.

Last year at New York Comic Con, Lion Forge Entertainment released the trailer for "Iyanu," which adapts the graphic novel "Iyanu: Child of Wonder," written by Okupe and published by YouNeek Studios and Dark Horse Comics.

The trailer was unveiled during the panel titled "Iyanu: Lion Forge Brings African Fantasy to Cartoon Network."

In the trailer, viewers are introduced to the stunning landscapes of Yorubaland, where the main characters, Iyanu and Biyi, are being chased by a wild rhino. Iyanu displays great courage and wisdom by stopping the rhino in its tracks and revealing her true identity as the chosen one.

Additionally, Brown Toy Box, a brand known for creating culturally relevant educational toys, has announced a partnership with Lion Forge Entertainment for the animated series Iyanu.

This collaboration will produce a line of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) kits and educational play products inspired by the series, helping children explore STEAM concepts while engaging with the world of Iyanu.

Lion Forge Entertainment's agreement with ITVX will grant the platform exclusive streaming rights in the UK and non-exclusive rights in Ireland.

The 26-episode series will debut in the US on Cartoon Network and Max this spring and will also stream on Showmax across 44 African countries.

Roye Okupe, the creator of the graphic novel series, serves as the executive producer and showrunner for the animated adaptation.

The series follows Iyanu, a young orphan in the magical kingdom of Yorubaland. While she studies history and ancient arts, Iyanu longs for an ordinary life until a significant threat reveals her divine powers.

Alongside her new friends Biyi, Toye, and a magical leopard named Ekun, Iyanu embarks on a journey to uncover the source of this evil and unlock her true destiny. The character of Iyanu is voiced by Serah Johnson, alongside well-known Nollywood actors such as Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Stella Damasus, Blossom Chukwujekwu, and Shaffy Bello.