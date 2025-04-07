Longtime engineering leader named Dean at TSU

Texas Southern University announced in February that it has appointed Mark Weatherspoon, Ph.D., a seasoned leader in engineering and research, as the new Dean of the College of Science, Engineering, and Technology. He officially began his role on March 10.

Weatherspoon previously served as a professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the Florida A&M University-Florida State University (FAMU-FSU) College of Engineering.

He has over a decade of experience in various administrative positions in higher education, including his roles as the inaugural associate dean for faculty affairs and academic innovation, associate department chair, and director of Undergraduate Programs at FAMU-FSU.

Throughout his career, Weatherspoon has maintained an active research lab and has served as the research director or co-advisor for 17 graduate students (including 4 Ph.D. and 11 M.S. graduates) and more than 20 undergraduate students.

He has authored or co-authored over 65 publications, including journal articles and conference papers. His research specializes in modeling and simulation at the device, circuit, and system levels.

Weatherspoon's scholarly work has received over $5.5 million in funding from various government and commercial organizations, including the National Science Foundation, the National Security Agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Office of Naval Research, the Northrop Grumman Foundation, and Intel Corporation.

He was also the founding director of an NSF Research and Education Program from 2008 to 2020, which encouraged student research through experiential learning.

In the summer of 2023, Weatherspoon initiated a new and innovative $1.5 million REP across three STEM-based colleges and schools, with support from Northrop Grumman.

In addition to his academic experience, Dr. Weatherspoon has industry experience working with Raytheon Systems' ECI Division in St. Petersburg, FL, where he designed RF/microwave low-noise amplifiers.

He has also visited the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Microwave Metrology in Boulder, CO, and Raytheon-RF Components in Andover, MA, where he performed noise temperature measurement techniques.

Weatherspoon earned both his B.S. and M.S. degrees in Electrical Engineering from the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering at Florida State University, and he holds a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the University of South Florida.