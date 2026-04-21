Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Bruce Crawford Visits 2d Theater Signal Brigade

The 2d Theater Signal Brigade recently welcomed U.S. Army Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Bruce Crawford to brigade headquarters.

During his visit, Col. Slade Smith, brigade commander, delivered a mission brief and highlighted ongoing efforts to advance communications capabilities for warfighters.

Discussions addressed the brigade’s role in providing secure, resilient communications across Europe and recent initiatives in cybersecurity, digital modernization, and NATO interoperability.

Lt. Gen. Crawford, former U.S. Army Chief Information Officer and Commander of the 5th Signal Command (Theater), shared insights on modernizing military communications to support the missions of the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and AFCEA International.

Last week, AFCEA International announced Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Crawford as its next President & CEO, succeeding Lt. Gen. Susan Lawrence, USA (Ret.), who is retiring after more than four years of service.

Founded in 1946, AFCEA International is a non-profit organization dedicated to ethical information exchange and advancing knowledge in information technology, communications, and electronics for the defense, homeland security, and intelligence communities.

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