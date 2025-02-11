Lurie Daniel Favors Show delves into DEI

The Lurie Daniel Favors Show, hosted by Lurie Daniel Favors—an attorney, advocate, and author—offers insightful discussions on significant topics that affect us all.

In a recent episode, Lurie delved into the themes of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), shining a light on note-worthy decisions.

A recent survey revealed a strong consensus among Costco shareholders to continue supporting DEI programs. At the same time, the Board of Directors took a bold stand by unanimously opposing a proposal to eliminate specific DEI initiatives.

They emphasized that their commitment to respect and inclusion is essential for the company's values and success. Costco Wholesale's impactful legacy hinges on creating value for crucial stakeholders, including employees, members, and suppliers.

Their dedication to DEI, grounded in a robust code of ethics, is pivotal in attracting and retaining talented employees.

This commitment empowers a diverse workforce of over 300,000 individuals worldwide and enriches their service to members from all walks of life.

They also nurture a varied supplier network, especially small businesses that greatly contribute to the economy.

Lurie also highlighted encouraging perspectives from financial industry leaders such as David Solomon, the chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs, and Jamie Dimon, the chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the U.S.

Their shared commitment to fostering an inclusive environment demonstrates that the support for DEI transcends sectors and resonates deeply with leaders across the board.

On a personal note, Lurie shared how she and her family proudly participate in "FUBU February" during Black History Month—an initiative dedicated to uplifting Black-owned businesses by consciously redirecting their resources.

The term “FUBU,” meaning “For Us, By Us,” is a powerful reminder of community empowerment inspired by the founders of a prominent hip-hop apparel brand.

Lurie pointed out that, apart from the education sector, the U.S. military is one of the country's most diverse institutions.

This diversity has resulted from intentional efforts to recruit a top-notch fighting force. The military has taken significant steps to engage in recruitment practices that reach out to communities that have historically faced exclusion.

Executive Order 9981, signed by President Harry S. Truman on July 26, 1948, was a standout milestone in this journey toward inclusivity.

This groundbreaking order mandated equal treatment and opportunities for all individuals in the military, regardless of race, color, religion, or national origin.

The Air Force led the charge as the first branch to fully integrate, a significant achievement supported by its Secretary, W. Stuart Symington.

Fast forward more than 75 years since Truman’s pivotal decision, and we find a contrasting landscape with recent executive orders signed by President Donald Trump. These orders included a ban on DEI initiatives across all military branches, directed to be implemented swiftly by the Defense Secretary and the Secretary of Homeland Security.

As a proud Army brat who developed an early interest in military affairs through sources like Military.com.

Lurie reflected on the implications of this order for recruitment efforts and participation at the 39th annual BEYA STEM Conference.

She shared insights from an Army recruiter who remarked on the significance of this conference as a prime opportunity to revive recruitment initiatives, noting, “Our footprint has always been significant because we need talent.”

According to recent demographics from the U.S. Army, as of October 31, 2022, there were 463,083 active-duty soldiers, with a composition of 84.3% males and 15.7% females.

The racial and ethnic breakdown showcased the Army’s diversity: 53.6% White (not Hispanic), 20.3% Black (not Hispanic), 17.6% Hispanic, 6.9% Asian or Pacific Islander, 0.9% American Indian or Alaskan Native, and 0.8% categorized as Unknown/Other.

Overall, the racial makeup of the U.S. military reflected a vibrant tapestry of backgrounds, with 68.8% identifying as White and 31.2% representing various racial minority groups, including Black or African American, Asian, American Indian or Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander, and multi-racial individuals.

The Lurie Daniel Favors Show continues to inspire optimism and drive meaningful change in our communities through engaging dialogue and discussion.