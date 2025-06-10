Making educational dreams come true

Did you know students can use FAFSA funds for training in career fields like career and technical programs, EMT, firefighting, and the military?

The Maryland Higher Education Commission has announced that they support 65,000+ students each year, and this year, they are offering over $130 million in financial aid through 27+ scholarship and grant programs.

Whether you are considering obtaining a certificate, credential, or degree from a career school or college in Maryland, the commission is encouraging students to create their Maryland College Aid Processing System (MDCAPS) account.

Don’t forget to submit your FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) as soon as possible. Even if you don’t qualify for FAFSA, you can still apply for Maryland state financial aid by completing the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) One-App through the MDCAPS portal.

Maryland Higher Education Commission marked Higher Education Day on June 6 by celebrating the pursuit of knowledge, the transformative power of education, and, expanding flexible, online, and accelerated pathways to teacher licensure.

Morgan State University’s initiative, “Transitioning to Teaching: A Strategic Response to Both the Diverse Teacher Shortage and Employment Crisis in Maryland,” is one of more than ten grants awarded to colleges and universities, totaling $1 million to support new career paths.

Through a new teacher quality program, institutions of higher education are equipped to help workers secure educational jobs by providing targeted training, licensure support, and partnerships with local school districts.

During the announcement of these grants by the Maryland Higher Education Commission at Montgomery College, Governor Wes Moore emphasized that this funding will facilitate a smooth transition for workers while also addressing the state’s ongoing teacher shortage.

The governor announced a roundtable discussion with higher education leaders and displaced federal workers enrolled in the ACET Flex: From Feds to Eds program at Montgomery College in Rockville.

The discussion focused on innovative pathways for transitioning into education careers through retraining and certification programs, highlighting the value of federal employees’ diverse work experiences and their commitment to public service.

This new program aligns with Maryland’s mission to develop a workforce capable of enhancing the future of education across the state.

It plays a crucial role in addressing educator shortages by expanding the pool of qualified teacher candidates among public servants looking for a new career path.

As of mid-March, there were over 1,600 teacher vacancies across Maryland.

The program funding is part of the Moore-Miller Administration’s larger effort to tackle Maryland’s teacher shortage.

Montgomery College President Dr. Jermaine Williams announced that with support from the Maryland Higher Education Commission’s Teacher Quality and Diversity Grant, Montgomery College’s Alternative Certification for Effective Teachers program will be enhanced to assist degree-holding professionals eager to start a new career in education, sharing their knowledge and educating students in the classroom.

Participating institutions are developing or expanding flexible, online, and accelerated pathways to teacher licensure, specifically designed for individuals who already hold a bachelor’s degree and possess years of professional experience, including those transitioning from federal service.

Earlier this month, Governor Moore signed the Excellence in Maryland Public Schools Act, which aims to attract more fully licensed teachers through a national recruitment campaign, as well as the Grow Your Own Educators Program, which supports debt-free pathways to obtaining a teaching license.