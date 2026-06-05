Mammoet’s Heavy-Lift Expertise

Mammoet, a subsidiary of SHV Holdings, specializes in decommissioning services for heavy industries such as energy, offshore wind, and civil infrastructure.

The company provides logistics, installation, heavy lifting, and transport of large objects.

Recently, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), in partnership with Flatiron/Dragados LLC, completed the removal of the center span of the 1959 US 181 Harbor Bridge in Corpus Christi, Texas.

This achievement marks a major milestone for the Harbor Bridge Replacement Project.

Flatiron/Dragados engaged Mammoet to determine the safest method for removing the bridge’s central span.

The original truss-style steel bridge, in service for over 60 years, was replaced by a cable-stayed structure with enhanced safety features for maritime traffic, roadway users, pedestrians, and the local community.

TxDOT ensured compliance with strict safety, environmental, and operational standards, while Flatiron/Dragados managed marine operations, construction sequencing, safety planning, and stakeholder engagement.

Mammoet contributed heavy-lift expertise and equipment, ultimately recommending a lift-and-lower method.

This approach enabled the 2,300-tonne center span to be removed in one piece and placed onto a barge, improving navigation efficiency and allowing shipping lanes to reopen sooner.

Four 900-ton strand jacks at each end of the bridge supported the span’s weight during removal. Engineers included a contingency to ensure the jacks’ capacity in case of weight deviations.

The span was lowered nearly 50 meters using 54-strand wires, requiring precise strand jack configuration.

After loading onto the barge, the span was transported 10 nautical miles to a dock, offloaded, and placed on supports.

The successful removal demonstrates effective collaboration between the Harbor Bridge Project team and Mammoet.