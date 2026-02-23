Marine Corps Major General to receive Third Star

The U.S. Senate recently confirmed Marine Corps Major General Lorna Mahlock as lieutenant general. She served as the commander of the Cyber National Mission Force from January 2024.

Throughout her career, Mahlock has received numerous awards, such as the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal.

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, she immigrated to Brooklyn, New York, and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.

Mahlock was selected for the Marine Corps Enlisted Commissioning Education Program, graduated from Marquette University, and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in December 1991.

Designated as an Air Traffic Control Officer, Mahlock earned certifications as a Federal Aviation Administration tower local controller and a Marine Aviation weapons and tactics instructor.

Her other assignments include director, Marine Corps Instructional Management School, air control officer, G3 Future Operations-1st Marine Aircraft Wing, company commander, Operation Southern Watch and Operation Iraqi Freedom 1, operations and executive officer, Operation Iraqi Freedom 2, director, Marine Air Command and Control System, commanding officer, Iraqi Freedom 8, information management officer, J3 Land Operations Lead and Division, executive officer, Headquarters European Command, Marine Corps Office of Legislative Affairs and assistant chief of staff G6.

In 2018, she was nominated for promotion to brigadier general in the United States Marine Corps. In 2022, she became a major general in the Marine Corps.

Mahlock is the first Marine to hold the job of conducting digital activities supporting the military's contingency operations.

Before that, she worked at the National Security Agency's Cybersecurity Directorate as deputy director for combat support.