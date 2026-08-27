Maryland Emerges as a Global Leader in Quantum Science and Technology

For over thirty years the University of Maryland has been helping to lay the foundations of quantum science and technology.

University of Maryland is home to more than 200 quantum scientists and engineers, one of the world’s largest concentrations of quantum expertise.

This year, the university announced a $7.5 million expansion of its partnership with IonQ to grow quantum computing capacity and add a new focus on quantum networking.

QLab also expanded access to superconducting quantum hardware through IBM, giving researchers and students access to IBM quantum processors.

Ahead of the Quantum World Congress which will take place at the University of Maryland this fall, the congress has highlighted the university's leadership in the areas of research, innovation and commercialization.

It also mentions that Microsoft will be opening a new quantum research center, a move that was announced by Governor Wes Moore at the Quantum World Congress in 2025.

The Congress says on its website that the Defense Advanced Research Agency has entered into a partnership with Maryland to set up the Capital Quantum Benchmarking Hub in College Park.

This is in addition to the University of Maryland's existing facilities such as the Joint Quantum Institute, the Joint Center for Quantum Information and Computer Science, and the Quantum Technology Center.

The Congress states on its website that its aim is to gather together global leaders from the fields of science, industry and government for three days of collaboration, keynotes and startup showcases.

The Quantum future is not abstract. It is being built now. - Darryll J. Pines, president, University of Maryland.

On Thursday, Darryll J. Pines, who is the 34th president of the University of Maryland and the Glenn L. Martin Professor of Aerospace Engineering, shared a commentary on the talent, infrastructure, partnerships and investment required to turn quantum progress into real impact.

Pines, having been part of the University of Maryland community since 1995 and having previously held the position of chair of the Department of Aerospace Engineering and dean of the Clark School of Engineering, states that the issue is not whether quantum technologies will have significance, but rather whether the national ecosystem is strong enough to turn quantum discoveries into real-world impact.

As a member of the National Academy of Engineering, a fellow of the National Academy of Inventors, and a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, Pines has consistently stressed the importance of innovation, entrepreneurship, excellence, and research that has a public impact during his tenure in leadership.

He points out that around the world, quantum science is progressing from theory to application, moving from individual breakthroughs to complete systems, and advancing from ideas developed in the laboratory to actual progress in the fields of computing, networking, sensing, security, materials, medicine, and others.

Pines also observes that the university hosts one of the largest groups of quantum scientists and engineers in the world, possessing strong capabilities in physics, computer science, engineering, materials science, information science and other related disciplines.

However, Pines warns that quantum leadership cannot be judged solely on the basis of research excellence, pointing to the necessity of talent pipelines, infrastructure, startups, industry partners, trusted testbeds, public investment, and private capital.

He also urged federal, state, academic, and commercial partners to work together.

Pines said that the Capital of Quantum initiative has made a commitment to strengthening our global leadership in quantum information science and technology.

This initiative, based at the University of Maryland, embodies a straightforward yet powerful concept: quantum technology will be equally important to Maryland and this area as silicon was to Silicon Valley.

The National Quantum Laboratory at Maryland provides researchers, students, startups, and partners with access to commercial quantum systems.

The Quantum Startup Foundry offers support to companies that are working to bring quantum technologies to market.

The Capital Quantum Benchmarking Hub, located at the University of Maryland’s Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security, is assisting in the evaluation of quantum computers for both national security and commercial uses.

Microsoft’s planned quantum research lab brings even greater momentum to the effort.

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