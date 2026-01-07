Maryland Federal Job Losses Hit Thousands Amid Workforce Reduction Policy

Federal jobs in Maryland make up 6% of all jobs in the state and 10% of total wages. This week, the Maryland Department of Labor shared new employment estimates for October and November 2025 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The data shows that federal employment in Maryland dropped by about 10,300 jobs over those two months. Since January 2025, federal employment in Maryland has decreased by an estimated 24,900 positions, the largest drop of any state.

The Bureau also estimates that private sector employment fell by 4,400 jobs in October and November. Each month, the Bureau adjusts its estimates for seasonal hiring patterns.

Current data and unemployment insurance claims suggest that the decline is due to weaker seasonal hiring, not a major rise in private-sector layoffs.

Last year, the White House introduced a policy of mass layoffs and voluntary resignations to reduce the workforce by nearly 300,000.

The Office of the Comptroller reports that the federal government sends more than $150 billion each year to Maryland through wages, retirement income, contracts, grants, and direct payments.

Marylanders working in the federal defense and civilian workforce, not counting active-duty service members, earn a combined $26.9 billion annually.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics also found that Maryland’s unemployment rate rose from 3.8% in September to 4.2% in November, but it is still below the national average of 4.6%.

Outside the federal workforce, Maryland has added 94,000 jobs in the private sector and in state and local government during the Moore-Miller Administration.

Job growth in these areas has outpaced the national rate (3.6% compared to 3.2%). Health care remains a strong growth area, adding 1,400 jobs in October and November, 12,300 jobs over the past year, and 51,200 jobs during the Moore-Miller Administration. The five sectors with the largest estimated job gains in October and November were: