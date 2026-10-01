Maryland Leads on Responsible AI and Innovation

Last month, Governor Wes Moore expressed pride in attending the opening of Northrop Grumman’s Propulsion Innovation Center in Elkton.

This $100 million investment will employ 250 engineers and enhance Maryland's contribution to national security.

Governor Moore also appeared on television to discuss the need for effective guardrails and controls for artificial intelligence.

Maryland is partnering with Anthropic to integrate AI into state systems, and Governor Moore emphasized the importance of collaboration among state and federal leaders.

He highlighted upcoming events, including Career Communications Group's AI NEXTGEN America Conference, and the Maryland Manufacturing Technology Summit, which focus on AI, automation, and innovation to strengthen regional businesses.

Maryland Innovation Summit convened by the Office of Governor Wes Moore

During Thursday's Maryland Innovation Summit, Governor Moore will address nearly 400 leaders from government, business, labor, philanthropy, and academia, discussing Maryland’s efforts to deploy AI in government, address workforce disruption, and develop smart regulation.

The summit features a keynote by Governor Moore and deep dive sessions anchored around questions prompted by the ways AI is changing how people work and governments serve residents, including:

How does Maryland invest in workers, protect their rights, and expand opportunity as AI reshapes the economy?

How is Maryland positioned to grow our economy by helping businesses leverage AI while safeguarding workers?

What models of AI governance should be adopted to balance risks and opportunities?

Governor Moore has led the development of an AI governance framework, including the AI Governance Act, an executive order on responsible AI adoption, and a statewide Responsible AI Policy.

Most recently, he introduced the state's AI Framework, which prioritizes protecting residents, supporting workers, and ensuring child safety.

On Thursday, representatives from state departments, the Rockefeller Foundation, Anthropic, and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County will attend as Governor Moore outlines Maryland’s approach to AI, focusing on leadership opportunities and necessary safeguards.

The event will also feature representatives from Maryland State & DC AFL-CIO, Data Science & Research, LinkedIn, the Maryland Department of Labor, Maryland Higher Education Commission, University of Maryland Medical System, Greater Baltimore Committee, the University of Maryland Global Campus, Howard Community College, Morgan State University, College of Southern Maryland, Johns Hopkins Medicine, and the Maryland State Innovation Team.

The AI NEXTGEN America Conference, which partnered with the University of Maryland Global Campus, will bring these high-level AI policy conversations to workers and families in Baltimore and across the state October 9-10.

The event is open to students, educators, professionals, and others interested in the future of AI.

Attendees will gain practical insights, connect with industry leaders, explore career opportunities, and develop strategies for success in the AI economy.

AI NEXTGEN America is dedicated to preparing individuals and communities for success in the era of artificial intelligence.

The conference offers thought leadership, career exploration, networking, and educational opportunities, connecting attendees with innovators and organizations shaping the future of AI.

Gain firsthand insights into AI’s impact and learn how artificial intelligence is transforming industries and shaping the future.

Participate in interactive seminars designed to deepen your knowledge and engage you in real-world problem-solving.

Network with industry leaders, top professionals, innovators, and decision-makers in AI.

Learn about essential future-ready skills to help you stand out in tomorrow’s job market.

Explore real-world applications of AI in technology, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and business.

Discover new career paths and job opportunities created by advancements in AI.

Build your professional network by connecting with peers, mentors, and potential employers.

Gain practical knowledge and leave the conference with actionable insights and strategies you can apply immediately.

Meet like-minded students and professionals who share your interests and ambitions.

Clarify your academic and career vision by learning how to leverage AI for personal and professional growth.

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