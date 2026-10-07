Maryland Workforce Key to Anduril’s $3.7 Billion Advanced Shipyard

In a recent email to partners and supporters, Greater Baltimore Committee President and CEO Mark Anthony Thomas highlighted that Maryland's workforce was a key factor in Anduril's decision to invest $3.7 billion in a two-million-square-foot advanced shipbuilding facility at Tradepoint Atlantic.

This project will create over 3,100 jobs, support an additional 11,000 indirect jobs, and generate approximately $2 billion in annual economic output, including $312 million in wages.

Thomas encouraged Maryland's educational and workforce organizations to align their programs to support the growing demand for skilled trades, engineering, technology, and advanced manufacturing roles.

With Anduril operations set to begin in 2030, the region has time to prepare.

"Our workforce was a major factor in Anduril’s decision, and our ability to prepare talent at this scale can strengthen the case we make to suppliers and other companies considering the Baltimore Region," Thomas wrote.

He noted that this announcement reflects significant collaboration among Governor Wes Moore, the State of Maryland, Baltimore County, and Tradepoint Atlantic, as well as support from the White House and federal government, which have prioritized rebuilding American shipbuilding and the defense industrial base.

"Anduril’s investment alone is larger than the $2.9 billion represented by all 156 deals GBC tracked across the Baltimore Region in our 2025 Economic Investment Scorecard," Thomas said.

Growing demand for skilled trades, engineering, technology, and advanced manufacturing roles.

Earlier this year, research from GBC’s Regional Innovation Office identified advanced manufacturing and shipbuilding as key opportunities for the region, emphasizing the importance of anchor companies to attract suppliers and jobs.

GBC, a founding member of the Sparrows Point Alliance, has consistently supported the infrastructure, economic development policies, and marketing needed to advance Tradepoint.

The new $1.2 billion Sparrows Point Container Terminal, expected to create 1,100 jobs, marks another major investment in the site.

Thomas also called on the Maryland General Assembly and Baltimore County Council to continue legislative support for development, while GBC will maintain its advocacy for policies and investments to advance the Anduril project.

The opportunity now extends to the broader industrial base, as Anduril will require suppliers, manufacturers, technology companies, and production partners.

Some of this work can be fulfilled by existing local companies, while others may be recruited to the region.

"The significance of this investment will extend well beyond one company. It strengthens our manufacturing base, creates new opportunities for workers and businesses, and gives us a major anchor around which to pursue more investment," Thomas said. "Anduril shows what is possible when major assets, public investment and private capital come together."