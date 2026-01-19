McKissack & McKissack celebrate historic MLK Memorial Project

Since their "Next Level" feature in the spring 2009 edition of USBE magazine, Deryl and Cheryl McKissack, both 1983 civil engineering graduates from Howard University and fifth-generation leaders of one of the nation’s oldest Black-owned architectural firms, have worked on many memorable design and construction projects.

They remain especially proud of their role as lead program managers and architects of record for the Martin Luther King Jr. National Memorial in Washington, D.C.

On MLK Day 2026, Deryl McKissack, founder and CEO of McKissack & McKissack, shared on social media that working on the King Memorial was one of the greatest honors of her life.

She highlighted the opportunity for her firm to serve as both architect of record and project manager for the memorial on the National Mall.

Every detail in the memorial’s design was chosen with care, from the shrimp-pink granite to the selected quotes.

The monument shows Dr. King carved from a mountain of stone, inspired by his famous “I Have A Dream” speech.

At the March on Washington in 1963, Dr. King used the metaphor: “Out of the mountain of despair, a stone of hope.”

Sculptor Master Lei Yixin created several versions of Dr. King’s face before choosing one that shows him in a moment of reflection and determination.

The memorial is aligned with the Jefferson and Lincoln Memorials, creating a physical link between three of America’s most important leaders.

Today, the memorial stands as a tribute to Dr. King’s legacy, attracting millions of visitors from around the world. His vision of justice, equality, and progress continues to inspire and remind us of what is possible when we stand up for what is right.

×

In a related post on social media, CEO added that 2026 is shaping up to be a milestone year for McKissack & McKissack.

The company is celebrating 35 years in business while moving forward with new projects. Today, they have offices in five cities, manage more than $15 billion in projects, and have contributed to many iconic developments, such as the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial located in West Potomac Park next to the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

The memorial opened to the public on August 22, 2011, after more than two decades of planning, fundraising, and construction.