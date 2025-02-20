Meet the 2025 BEYA Conference Award Winners

Hundreds of attendees participated in the BEYA STEM Conference, held from February 13-15 in Baltimore. The conference included notable events such as the Technology Recognition Luncheon, the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Engineering Deans Recognition Event, and the BEYA Gala.

BEYA's 2025 Gala showcased the remarkable contributions of professionals in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The final list of award recipients includes trailblazing scientists and engineers, compiled over months of research and featuring top employers.

This year, Dr. Ronald Johnson, Chief of Staff and Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at the Georgia Institute of Technology, received the Engineer of the Year Award.

Dr. Johnson's leadership and strategic vision have significantly influenced both academia and the broader educational landscape, making him a standout figure in STEM education and innovation.

The BEYA Gala also honored several distinguished individuals for their career achievements, including:

- Jennifer Boykin , Executive Vice President and President of Newport News Shipbuilding, HII

, Executive Vice President and President of Newport News Shipbuilding, - John Dargan , Ph.D., Principal Director of the Office of Science and Engineering at the Department of Homeland Security

, Ph.D., Principal Director of the Office of Science and Engineering at the Department of Homeland Security - Jonathan Ransom , Ph.D., Deputy Director of the Engineering Directorate at NASA Langley Research Center

, Ph.D., Deputy Director of the Engineering Directorate at Langley Research Center - Jimmie Davis Jr., D.Eng., Project Leader and Subject Matter Expert at The MITRE Corporation

Jr., D.Eng., Project Leader and Subject Matter Expert at The Corporation - Markeeva Morgan, Ph.D., Vice President and Program Manager at The Boeing Company

Community service awards were presented to husband-and-wife team Myron and Tiera Fletcher in the Executive Fleet Program at The Boeing Company and Deonte Thompson, Senior Director of CPG Program Management at Dell Technologies.

The Dave Barclay Affirmative Action Award was awarded to Kellye Randle, Senior Manager of University and Outreach Programs at RTX.

The Educational Leadership Award went to Ryan Lakin, Divisional Vice President of Digital Solutions at Abbott (Corporate Promotion of Education), and Thomas A. Searles, Ph.D., Associate Professor at the University of Illinois Chicago (College-level Promotion of Education).

The Entrepreneur Leadership Award was presented to Diedre Windsor, CEO and Founder of Windsor Group, LLC.

The 2025 awards ceremony also celebrated emerging leaders, recognizing the Most Promising Engineers and Scientists.

Among them were Jodi Jansen, a general engineer at the Missile Defense Agency; ShaTara Walker, an Industrial Engineer at the U.S. Air Force; Moses Ike, Ph.D., a Principal Member of the Technical Staff at Sandia National Laboratories; Eugene Mangortey, Ph.D., a group leader in artificial intelligence, safety intelligence and assurance at The MITRE Corporation; and Richard Baidoo, Ph.D., a Research Investigator at Corteva Agriscience.

Outstanding Technical Contributions were recognized, with honorees including Glenn Hines, Ph.D., Chief Engineer for the Navigation Doppler Lidar Instrument at NASA Langley Research Center, and Kelly Miller Smith, Principal Partner for Cyber & Strategic Risk at Deloitte & Touche, LLP.

PIONEER AWARD: Cornell Wright, MPAHealth Equity Director, General Dynamics Information Technology

PRESIDENT’S AWARD: Edwardo Gillison, Director, International Engineering & Technology, Lockheed Martin

PROFESSIONAL ACHIEVEMENT

Adero Paige , Deputy Director, Office of Chief Engineer, National Reconnaissance Office

, Deputy Director, Office of Chief Engineer, Ellen M. Robinson , Program Manager/Senior General Engineer, Air Force Research Laboratory/Air Force Office of Scientific Research

, Program Manager/Senior General Engineer, Air Force Research Laboratory/Air Force Office of Scientific Research Kimberly Myers , Ph.D.Principal/Partner, Deloitte Consulting, LLP

, Ph.D.Principal/Partner, Deloitte Consulting, LLP Kalena Stovall, Ph.D., Senior Lead Engineer, Booz Allen Hamilton

RESEARCH LEADERSHIP

Dr. Linda Desens, Principal Health Communication Scientist | Group Leader for Health Communication Innovation and Research, The MITRE Corporation

SENIOR INVESTIGATOR

Derke R. Hughes, Ph.D., Senior Research Engineer, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Newport

VISIONARY AWARD

Marcus Mitchell. Engineering Director. Google

BEYA's legacy is grounded in recognizing excellence in STEM, promoting diversity, and empowering future generations of innovators.

This year's event sets the stage for an even larger celebration as BEYA approaches its 40th milestone in 2026.

The 39th Annual BEYA STEM Awards took place during the BEYA STEM Conference in Baltimore in February 2025, continuing to provide a national platform for discussions on the future of engineering, technological innovation, and inclusive leadership in STEM fields.