"Representation matters," says one of the youngest doctors in America

In the spring of 2022, Meharry Medical College announced that Zindzi Thompson had made history as the youngest Black female graduate.

At just 21 years old, she walked across the stage of the Grand Ole Opry, becoming one of the youngest individuals to graduate with an M.D. from Meharry Medical College.

Two years later, commenting on a $600 million donation from Bloomberg Philanthropies to Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, Howard University College of Medicine, Meharry Medical College, and Morehouse School of Medicine in August 2024, Thompson highlighted the significance of Black doctors as a form of representation.

The Bloomberg Philanthropies donation aims to diversify the next generation of doctors and increase financial stability across America's four historically Black medical schools.

Dr. Zindzi Thompson, a recent Meharry Medical College graduate, mentioned that she attended Meharry at a young age, and at 17, she valued being surrounded by fellow students and professors who were always willing to assist.

Thompson also noted that Meharry is committed to training medical doctors to serve underserved communities. The gift will support future medical students with their tuition costs.

At 13, her academic determination led her to enroll in a four-year undergraduate program for exceptionally gifted students at Mary Baldwin University.

According to her parents, Machelle and Samuel Thompson, while having such an academically talented daughter was a blessing, the most challenging part for them was letting her pursue her goals independently.

Dr. Thompson will complete her residency in psychiatry at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, which is affiliated with the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Thompson is following in the footsteps of several family members who are also Meharry alumni.

