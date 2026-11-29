Career Communications Group's AI NEXTGEN America Conference in October highlighted conversations about incorporating AI into everyday life, education, workforce development, ethics, and national security, while emphasizing transparency and people-centered innovation.

In his keynote address at the conference, Michael Boyce, senior AI advisor for the State of Maryland, referenced Samuel Morse’s telegraph message to illustrate how technological advances prompt questions about beneficiaries, adaptability, and representation in societal change.

He drew parallels between the telegraph's societal impacts and AI challenges, highlighting Maryland’s central role in these discussions.

Boyce acknowledged both enthusiasm and concern about AI, especially its impact on employment.

He stated that Maryland’s responsibility extends beyond reassurance to ensuring broad participation through direct engagement with technology.

Boyce stressed the importance of hands-on, interactive learning for effective technology adoption and discussed AI's competitive implications for the workforce, emphasizing shared responsibility among government, employers, educators, and communities.

He noted that no state or region is fully prepared for the coming wave of AI.

Boyce also called for investment in human-centered software design and accessibility, and the formation of a labor-management committee to involve unions in the AI transition.

He concluded that anticipating technological change is essential and that workers must actively shape AI’s impact on employment.

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As former director of a federal AI Corps, Boyce led initiatives that enabled public-sector organizations to respond quickly to community needs. He also partnered with state, local, tribal, and federal agencies to modernize digital services, build internal capacity, and improve public service delivery.

Four months ago, Boyce announced his transition to Senior AI Advisor for the State of Maryland.

On social media, he noted that Maryland has become a leader in responsible AI adoption, demonstrating progress comparable to any state in the country.

In his first week, Boyce explored two coding platforms, observed several demonstrations of practical AI enhancements, and guided stakeholders through Maryland’s governance framework, including inventories, responsible-use policies, and governance cards.

Boyce described the maturity of these efforts as remarkable and thanked partners for the opportunity to advance Maryland's AI adoption.

He emphasized that technology can significantly influence public service missions and encouraged public servants to engage actively with available tools.

Boyce committed to supporting Maryland in fostering a learning culture around AI adoption that empowers staff and improves services for residents statewide.

More recently, in response to Governor Wes Moore’s announcement of state guidelines to ensure Maryland’s continued leadership in AI safety and accountability, Boyce noted this was the first major public AI initiative since his appointment.

He said much of the feedback characterized the guidelines as both “great” and “common sense.”

Boyce explained that developing the three guiding principles required a statewide collaborative effort, with stakeholders discussing objectives, implementation strategies, and alignment with state values and goals.

He expressed enthusiasm for collaborating with the legislature on meaningful, practical AI safety laws.