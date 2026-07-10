Federal Grants Propel U.S. Apprenticeships

Career Communications Group has long recognized the importance of apprenticeships, highlighting award recipients at Boeing and other companies who started their careers through registered apprenticeship programs.

As a young inventor in Jamaica, Walt Braithwaite took apart his toys at Christmas and transformed them into circuits using recycled household materials.

Braithwaite had already served as an apprentice at a local machine shop by the time he reached adolescence and embarked on a correspondence course in engineering.

Later known as the 'father of the CAD/CAM Integrated Information Network,' Braithwaite introduced design and manufacturing systems to Boeing, changing the way airplanes are designed and produced, and allowing seamless collaboration between different manufacturers.

Projects such as the 777, 787 Dreamliner, and 737 Max significantly benefited from the technical innovation.

During the 2020 BEYA Conference, the Walt Braithwaite Legacy Award was presented to Myron Fletcher, who began his aerospace journey at the age of 16.

Living down the street from Little Rock International Airport, Myron wondered how planes fly.

Myron later worked as a flight test engineer on the next presidential aircraft.

Throughout Apprenticeship Week 2026, registered apprenticeships took the spotlight in online seminars where Cory McCray, an electrician and author of The Apprenticship that Saved My Life, detailed the different routes available for the upcoming generation of American workers.

This week, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced that Micron Technology will invest hundreds of billions of dollars in New York and Boise to build four large fabrication facilities, including one spanning a mile, and create 100,000 jobs.

This initiative supports the White House's goal of generating 5 million trade jobs.

Acting Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling also stated that the target is to establish one million Registered Apprenticeships.

While the American education system has traditionally emphasized four-year degrees, the current administration is promoting Registered Apprenticeships as a viable path to success.

The 'Earn While You Learn' approach is shaping opportunities for future generations.

Sonderling also announced that the U.S. Department of Labor has awarded $162+ million through co-op agreements to expand Registered Apprenticeships in key sectors.

The recipients include Florida Commerce, Jobs for the Future, the Wireless Infrastructure Association, Clark University, and the ASE Education Foundation, which sets the standard for auto, diesel, and auto repair training.

These awards support the department’s efforts to implement executive orders focused on expanding Registered Apprenticeships in skilled trades, artificial intelligence, maritime, and nuclear industries.

Florida Commerce and Jobs for the Future each received $40 million to support apprenticeship programs in defense, shipbuilding, maritime manufacturing, and critical infrastructure for artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and nuclear energy.

The Wireless Infrastructure Association received $29.9 million to expand telecommunications apprenticeships nationwide.

Clark University was awarded $27 million to lead a national Pay-for-Performance initiative in information technology.

The ASE Education Foundation received $25 million to help employers establish and grow automotive and truck service technician apprenticeships.

These awards align with America's Talent Strategy to surpass 1 million new active apprentices nationwide.

× .@MicronTech is investing hundreds of billions in New York and Boise, building 4 mega fabs, including one that will stretch a mile long, and creating 100,000 jobs.



This is @POTUS's trillion investment agenda in action: 5 million trade jobs and American factories coming back. pic.twitter.com/NMQa6zoCag — U.S. Department of Commerce (@CommerceGov) July 10, 2026

× 1 MILLION new Registered Apprenticeships is the goal.



For decades, our education system pushed young Americans toward a debt-ridden, 4-year degree—under @POTUS, we're shifting that mentality toward success with a Registered Apprenticeship.



Earn While You Learn isn't just a… pic.twitter.com/vgd2gDmfMc — Acting Secretary Keith Sonderling (@Sonderling47) July 7, 2026