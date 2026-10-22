Milestone Celebrations, Data Science Initiatives, and Federal Investments

Jackson State University announced on October 22 that it will commemorate 149 years of history, culture, and tradition at the annual Founders' Day Convocation.

Dr. Earlexia M. Norwood, president of the Jackson State University National Alumni Association, Inc., will deliver the Founders’ Day address.

The livestream is available on the JSUTV Facebook page as alumni celebrate the university's 149-year legacy.

The Howard University Center for Applied Data Science and Analytics announced an M.S. in Applied Data Science and Analytics Open House on October 22.

The virtual event is intended for individuals seeking to advance their careers, transition into data science, or strengthen analytical and technical expertise.

During the interactive session, attendees will learn about the program’s curriculum, admissions requirements, student experience, scholarship opportunities, and support resources.

Tuskegee University announced that the U.S. Department of Education recently allocated more than $174 million in one-time funding for historically Black colleges and universities, with $1.7 million designated for Tuskegee University.

According to the press release, Dr. Mark Brown, president and CEO, stated that this significant investment will further enhance Tuskegee's efforts to provide academic rigor, modernized infrastructure, and student success support systems.

The University of the District of Columbia announced that the Quantum Literacy Club will host the second annual Quantum AI HBCU Conference in November, centered on the theme “All Majors. All Paths. One Quantum Future.”

During the campus event, participants will explore research, career opportunities, and graduate pathways.

×

×

×