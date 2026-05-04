Milestones in Innovation

IBM Quantum announced Monday the celebration of a decade of cloud-accessible quantum computing.

On May 4, 2016, IBM launched the first quantum computer on the cloud, making real quantum hardware available to students, startups, researchers, and developers worldwide.

Many early users have since become leaders, shaping the field’s direction. As part of the THINK26 campaign, IBM Quantum reflected on the past decade, highlighting rapid hardware advances, breakthrough research, and strong partner support. The move to the cloud democratized quantum research and fostered a global community and industry.

Robert Lightfoot, president of Lockheed Martin Space, announced the company’s selection to develop capabilities for the Space-Based Interceptor program, a key part of Golden Dome for America.

He stated that the team is advancing next-generation integrated air and missile defense and is committed to delivering an on-orbit demonstration by 2028.

Lockheed Martin is investing in technology and infrastructure and leveraging the full industrial base to accelerate delivery of advanced capabilities like SBI.

Christopher Wright, associate professor of science education at Drexel University, celebrated the 50th anniversary of Maryland Mathematics, Engineering, and Science Achievement USA.

He recognized Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory’s longstanding commitment to the program and commended MESA teachers for inspiring students from low-resource neighborhoods to pursue STEM careers, often without compensation for their additional efforts.

Exelon launched Mental Health Awareness Month and announced its inclusion on Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing list.

Exelon emphasized its commitment to supporting employees and serving nearly 11 million customers.

Other utilities, such as Alliant Energy, Consumers Energy, PGE, Sempra, TECO Energy, PSEG, and FirstEnergy, were also recognized.

Companies from a wide range of industries, including technology, manufacturing, biotechnology, defense, insurance, oil and gas, electronics, engineering, hardware, appliances, aerospace, IT services, software, machinery, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, health care, utilities, semiconductors, finance, banking, transportation, and logistics, were honored as well.

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