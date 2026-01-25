Minnesota-based companies release an open letter

The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce has released an open letter from more than 60 CEOs of Minnesota-based companies.

Signatories include organizations that have hired STEM talent at the annual BEYA STEM Conference, nominated employees for recognition at BEYA STEM Conferences, and appeared in Career Communications Group publications such as USBE magazine.

These employers have also been recognized for their corporate support, including scholarships, internships, faculty development, and contributions to campus research by majority and minority-serving institutions, including historically Black colleges and universities, Hispanic-serving institutions, and Tribal Colleges and Universities.

Companies represented include 3M, Ameriprise Financial, Best Buy, and Boston Scientific. Other signatories include General Mills, Medtronic, Target, Thrivent, and UnitedHealth Group.

The letter states that Minnesota’s business community takes pride in its leadership and problem-solving to maintain a strong and vibrant state.

The employers acknowledge that recent challenges have caused significant disruption and loss of life.

Over the past several weeks, business representatives have worked with federal, state, and local officials to develop effective solutions.

These efforts have involved ongoing communication with the Governor, the White House, the Vice President, and local mayors, urging immediate de-escalation and collaboration among all levels of government.

The companies reaffirm their long-standing commitment to Minnesota’s future and call for peace and cooperation to achieve a swift, lasting solution that allows families, businesses, employees, and communities to resume their activities.