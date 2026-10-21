New Initiative launches to Expand STEM and AI Education

Only 29 percent of U.S. students in grades 9-12 build circuits, and just 6 percent enroll in computer science classes, despite 60 percent of high schools offering such courses.

According to a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) press release, new and enhanced MIT for America programs aim to expand high-quality access to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and artificial intelligence (AI) education from kindergarten through community college nationwide.

The MIT for America Calculus Project will provide calculus tutoring to students in school districts across the country.

The MIT Responsible AI for Social Empowerment and Education initiative will support teachers in integrating AI into classroom learning and will strengthen AI skills and STEM education in technical vocational schools and community colleges.

The press release also notes that MIT for America plans to develop programs that promote hands-on learning, design work, and the use of fabrication laboratories, makerspaces, and experiential learning.

On October 1, MIT launched Pathways for AI Training and Hiring (PATH), beginning with a partnership with Georgia State University.

PATH is designed to bring AI training to two-year and four-year colleges, equipping students with AI skills relevant to the workforce.

Cynthia Breazeal, faculty co-director for MIT for America, reiterated in the press release that only 29 percent of U.S. students in grades 9-12 build circuits and only 6 percent enroll in computer science classes, even though 60 percent of high schools offer such courses.

In the same press release, MIT President Sally Kornbluth expressed her anticipation for the growth and evolution of these programs.

MIT will soon engage students from kindergarten through community college in a new initiative to strengthen science, technology, and engineering education, with a particular focus on mathematics, making, and the responsible use of AI.

According to MIT News, this initiative will involve students from kindergarten through community college.

Career Communications Group's AI Training Initiative aims to Prepare Maryland Educators and Students for an AI-Driven Future

Earlier this year, Career Communications Group finalized its Teacher AI Training Materials and the AI Early Talent Training Certification, both of which are fully aligned with the Maryland State Department of Education’s Artificial Intelligence Guidance for K–12 Schools and the Maryland AI Enablement Strategy.

CCG’s instructional resources support educators in integrating artificial intelligence into classroom instruction.

This initiative aligns with Maryland’s leadership in preparing students for a future shaped by artificial intelligence.

The recently enacted Artificial Intelligence Ready Schools Act mandates the Maryland State Department of Education to develop guidance, expand professional development, establish best practices, and promote artificial intelligence literacy across K-12 education.

The legislation identifies artificial intelligence as an essential competency for both educators and students as technology transforms education and the workforce.

CCG’s new Teacher AI Training Materials provide practical, classroom-ready content designed to help educators understand, teach, and use artificial intelligence responsibly, while fostering critical thinking, digital citizenship, and workforce readiness.

"Artificial intelligence is transforming every sector of our economy, and education must evolve just as rapidly," said Tyrone D. Taborn, Chairman and CEO of Career Communications Group. "Teachers cannot prepare students for tomorrow's careers without the knowledge, confidence, and instructional resources to effectively teach AI today. These materials empower educators to lead the next generation of learning while ensuring students become ethical, informed, and innovative usersThe curriculum underscores that artificial intelligence should enhance rather than replace effective teaching.ot replace, effective teaching.

Developed for K-12 educators, instructional leaders, school districts, and professional development programs, the Teacher AI Training Materials include:

Foundational concepts of artificial intelligence for educators

Classroom lesson plans and instructional activities

Prompt engineering and effective AI classroom applications

AI ethics

Bias

Privacy

Cybersecurity

Digital citizenship

Responsible use of assistive technology

The Teacher AI Training Materials, designed for K-12 educators, instructional leaders, school districts, and professional development programs, address foundational artificial intelligence concepts, classroom lesson plans, prompt engineering, AI ethics, bias, privacy, cybersecurity, digital citizenship, critical thinking, career exploration, and student engagement strategies aligned with workforce development.

The curriculum emphasizes that artificial intelligence should enhance, not replace, effective teaching and provides educators with practical tools to improve instruction and prepare students for technology-driven careers.

Completing these materials advances CCG's mission to support Maryland's vision for AI-ready schools.

The Maryland Department of Labor partially funded this project, demonstrating the state's commitment to equipping educators and students with essential artificial intelligence and workforce skills.

This investment highlights the importance of professional development in preparing Maryland's students for careers shaped by AI and emerging technologies.

"Preparing students for the future begins by preparing their teachers," Taborn added. "By equipping educators with high-quality AI instructional resources, we are strengthening classrooms today while building Maryland's innovation workforce for tomorrow. We are grateful to the Maryland Department of Labor for helping make this important initiative possible through its support of this project."

Career Communications Group has also launched ASCEND Knowledge on Demand, a new learning and skills platform within its STEM City USA metaverse.

As artificial intelligence rapidly transforms the workplace, ASCEND is designed for professionals, veterans, and individuals seeking career advancement.

The platform connects learners with expertise in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, energy, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, technology, and other rapidly evolving fields.

The platform brings together leading STEM experts, industry leaders, and educators, making their knowledge accessible on demand.

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