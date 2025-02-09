Agencies continue to evolve their language

On January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump appointed Janet Petro as the acting NASA administrator. This appointment is significant as she is the first woman to lead the organization.

In a statement on LinkedIn, Petro emphasized that NASA will align with the new administration's policies while remaining committed to the agency's mission and values.

She urged the NASA workforce to embrace new experiences and highlighted the importance of growth and adaptation within the organization.

Since NASA's founding in 1958, Petro is the first woman to take on this leadership role.

More recently, several news outlets have reported on a directive highlighting more change within NASA.

This directive encourages the NASA team to remove references to Indigenous peoples, minority-serving institutions, and other terms related to diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility.

The directive outlines the following terms that are to be stripped from public sites effective immediately:

- DEIA- Diversity (in the context of DEIA)

- Equity

- Inclusion

- Accessibility

- Minority Serving Institutions (MSI)

- Environmental Justice (EEJ, EJ)

- Underrepresented groups/people

- Specific mentions of women in leadership positions

In light of a recent NASA Office of Inspector General audit, the agency's workforce comprises 35 percent women and 30 percent from minority racial and ethnic groups.