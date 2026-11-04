Morehouse College Names Dr. Ronald L. Johnson as Chief of Staff to the President

Morehouse College has announced the appointment of Dr. Ronald L. Johnson as Chief of Staff to the President, effective January 4, 2027.

According to a press release shared on social media, Dr. Johnson’s appointment coincides with the college’s development of a strategic framework designed to advance Morehouse’s next phase of growth, academic excellence, and institutional impact.

A retired U.S. Army major general and experienced higher education leader, Dr. Johnson brings over 40 years of executive leadership spanning the military, professional sports, and academia.

He currently serves as senior vice president of strategic initiatives and chief of staff at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

In his new role, Dr. Johnson will serve on the President’s Executive Leadership Team. He will advise President F. Dubois Bowman on administrative and executive matters and provide leadership for special projects and institution-wide initiatives.

Dr. Johnson joins Morehouse following his tenure at Georgia Tech since 2012, where he also holds the position of professor of the practice in the H. Milton Stewart School of Industrial and Systems Engineering.

Dr. Johnson received the 2019 Educational Leadership Award for College-Level Promotion of Education at the Historically Black College and University Engineering Deans Breakfast during the BEYA STEM Conference.

He was also honored as Engineer of the Year at the 39th annual BEYA STEM Conference.

Dr. Eugene DeLoatch, founding dean of the School of Engineering at Morgan State University, stated at the time, “Ron has spent his entire career breaking down barriers and creating pathways for the next generation of engineers. His impact reaches beyond the classroom and the boardroom—he is a force for change.”