Morgan State joins AURP

A typical day at Morgan State University includes students and researchers engaged in advanced scientific work, technology transfer planning, and lab tours.

The university conducts applied research in microelectronics, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing.

Projects with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) advance U.S. security.

The university’s research also benefits communities, students, and technology sectors through targeted investments in health equity, STEM education, and applied sciences.

At the Center for Urban Health Disparities Research and Innovation, researchers address local health inequities, leading to measurable public health improvements.

The Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center promotes economic growth and increases business ownership.

By allocating grant funds to student-focused initiatives, Morgan State expands the pipeline of future scientists.

Students gain practical experience through paid internships, graduate mentorship, and traineeships in AI and climate science.

At the Patuxent Environmental & Aquatic Research Laboratory (PEARL), researchers collaborate with resource managers to study coastal climate science and ecology, supporting the Chesapeake Bay region.

This week, Morgan State University became a member of the Association of University Research Parks (AURP), which connects research universities, innovation districts, research parks, and industry partners.

AURP fosters collaboration across academic, public, and industry sectors and supports technology transfer, business incubation, entrepreneurship, and innovation-driven economic development.

For nearly forty years, AURP has served as a leading network for universities, research parks, government agencies, and private organizations.

Dr. Willie May, vice president for research and economic development, stated that Morgan State is pleased to join peer research universities nationwide as an AURP member.

This membership is a significant step as Morgan builds a robust research ecosystem that drives innovation, economic impact, and societal advancement.

In 2025, Morgan State announced a $1.5 billion statewide economic impact. Currently, it is the only Historically Black College or University (HBCU) represented in AURP.

According to the university, this membership strengthens Morgan’s national research profile and highlights its commitment to expanding research capacity, accelerating innovation, and advancing toward Carnegie Classification as an R1 institution, the highest designation for research activity in higher education.

The Carnegie Classification "Research 1" recognizes institutions with very high research spending and significant doctorate production.

"Research 2" identifies institutions with high research spending and doctorate production.

The third designation, "Research Colleges and Universities," includes institutions with varying levels of research activity.

Among HBCUs with ABET-accredited engineering programs, the 2025 Carnegie Classification designates Howard University as a Research 1 institution, alongside Florida State University, Temple University, and the University of Maryland-Baltimore County.

Research 2 institutions include Delaware State University, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Hampton University, Morgan State University, North Carolina A&T State University, Prairie View A&M University, Southern University and A&M College, Tennessee State University, Texas Southern University, and Virginia State University.

Alabama A&M University is classified as a research college and university.

Other institutions in this category include Bowie State University, Central State University, Norfolk State University, Tuskegee University, the University of the District of Columbia, and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

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