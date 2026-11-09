During back-to-school season, a new nonprofit was founded to tackle polarization.

Wroxton Abbey announced on social media that it is now the English home of the Reconciliation League, a new international network of colleges and universities across four continents.

The League brings together students with different beliefs to learn how to communicate, disagree, and collaborate across the divides separating people around the world.

The Reconciliation League, described on its website as a community of scholars, educators, and leaders, aims to serve as a resource for higher education institutions and to promote constructive discourse.

Among its members is Morgan State University, a public urban research university in Maryland that addresses the needs and challenges of the modern urban environment through community-level research and innovative solutions.

For instance, after the 2015 Baltimore protests, an associate professor at Morgan's Institute of Urban Research served as principal investigator for a survey titled The Community's Experience and Perceptions of the Baltimore City Police Department Survey.

Together with other Reconciliation League members, Morgan State University will participate in eight-week programs beginning in the summer of 2027.

Member institutions will select 90 student leaders, designated as Reconciliation Fellows, to reside either on the campus of Lafayette College in Pennsylvania or Wroxton College in England.

The program includes an anchor course designed to develop participants' capacity to engage with opposing viewpoints, as well as additional courses taught by experts in international law, religious history, and climate change.

Students will receive academic credit for these courses.

In a press release, Morgan State University announced that four of its students will participate in the League's inaugural session at Lafayette College, while two will attend the session at Wroxton College.

Addis Fortune, among Ethiopia’s largest weeklies, remarked on social media that the Reconciliation League is grounded in history.

Wroxton College takes its name from a revolution 250 years ago that led to a lasting alliance.

Nearby Coventry suffered 11 hours of German bombing in 1940, in which at least 500 people died and 43,000 buildings—including its medieval cathedral—were destroyed.

Rather than seek revenge, the city embraced reconciliation, preserving the ruins alongside a new cathedral. Today, it is known as a “reconciliation city” and holds an annual peace festival.

“Our students are inheriting a democracy whose future will depend, in no small measure, on their willingness to remain in conversation with people who see the world differently,” said David K. Wilson, president of Morgan State University in a statement.

“Morgan brings to this work the perspective of an institution whose history is inseparable from the struggle to make America live up to its promise. We want our students to enter these conversations with the confidence to speak honestly and the humility to listen deeply. When they return, the measure of this fellowship will be the conversations they make possible for others.”

John Sexton, president emeritus of New York University and dean emeritus of the NYU School of Law, conceived the Reconciliation League.

Sexton, who also contributed to the establishment of NYU Abu Dhabi, designed the League to unite students from institutions with distinct traditions and missions.

Both Wilson and Sexton have served on the American Council on Education’s board and are elected members of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

“The Fellows will gain skills of connection and form friendships they could not have imagined before joining the program,” said Sexton, the architect of the League. “Every college or university strives to foster critical reasoning and the ability to engage in dialogue. However, no single university can match the League’s capacity to expand the boundaries of dialogue.”

×

×

×