Morgan State: Fulbright Grants and Internships

Last week, Morgan State University introduced five rising high school seniors from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and Western High School on their first day of the 2026 Summer Internship at the Department of Defense Center of Excellence.

According to Morgan State, over the next five weeks, the future innovators will immerse themselves in physics and engineering through hands-on learning, research, and real-world experiences, inspiring the next generation of STEM leaders.

In June, Morgan State announced that two students received U.S. Fulbright Student Awards for the 2026–2027 academic year.

Natan Coresh-Chiappori and Michelle Mondrey have each accepted Fulbright Research Awards that will advance international research and support the Fulbright Program’s mission of cultural immersion, global networking, and academic and professional growth.

Coresh-Chiappori, who graduated in spring 2026 with a Master of Science in Applied Neuroscience, will travel to Germany.

His research will involve designing and testing a German-language artificial intelligence model to help older adults with daily tasks, promoting greater independence and quality of life through technology.

Testing a German-language artificial intelligence model to help older adults with daily tasks

Mondrey, a doctoral student in Higher Education Leadership, will conduct research in Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), partnering with local youth to develop career-readiness workshops and community action plans to address one of the world's highest youth unemployment rates.

25% of young people globally aren't working, studying, or training

On World Skills Day, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)-UNEVOC International Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training reported that around 25% of young people globally aren't working, studying, or training.

Mondrey's project focuses on collaborative engagement and sustainable workforce development through higher education and community partnership.

Megan DeVirgilis, Ph.D., associate professor of Spanish and Fulbright Program director at Morgan, said it has been a pleasure to support and work with the two students throughout this process.

Natan and Michelle’s Fulbright awards reflect the high caliber of researchers and scholars Morgan develops through its programs and faculty mentorship.

They also embody Morgan’s vision of producing competent and empathetic individuals committed to service, which aligns with the core principles of the Fulbright Program.

× Skills create opportunities. Yet nearly 1 in 4 young people worldwide are not in employment, education or training. This #WorldYouthSkillsDay, let's invest in the skills that empower young people to shape the future. 🌎https://t.co/08TtjMDuqR#WYSD #TVET #YouthSkills pic.twitter.com/AycGONT7U7 — UNESCO-UNEVOC #education #skills #training (@UNEVOC) July 15, 2026

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