HBCU Student Awarded the Dr. Gwendolyn E. Boyd Endowed Scholarship

The Mitchell School of Engineering at Morgan State University has recognized Leslie Johnson, a senior mechatronics engineering major, for being named a 2026–27 American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Scholar and for receiving the Dr. Gwendolyn E. Boyd Endowed Scholarship for Equity in Engineering.

According to the engineering school, Johnson states that this honor reflects a community of engineers dedicated to investing in the next generation, enabling them to achieve their goals.

The college expressed gratitude to the ASME Foundation for its support and commended Johnson’s commitment to excellence both academically and beyond the classroom.

The American Society of Mechanical Engineers is commemorating four decades of supporting future engineering talent by naming 40 promising students as its 40th Anniversary Scholars.

In 2023, Dr. Gwendolyn E. Boyd received the Fitzroy Medal from ASME at a gala event.

Established in 2011, the Fitzroy Medal recognizes groundbreaking contributions to engineering that have led to significant technological advancements.

Over more than thirty years at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, she led the development and operation of critical national security systems and served on, then chaired, the university's Leadership Council.

Originally from Montgomery, Alabama, Boyd received a full scholarship to Alabama State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in mathematics and double minors in physics and music.

She was awarded a full fellowship for graduate studies at Yale University, where she became the first Black woman to earn a master’s degree in mechanical engineering. She later earned her Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry degrees from Howard University.

Dr. Boyd’s professional career at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, spanning more than thirty years, was marked by exemplary leadership.

Early in her career, she worked as an analyst in the Strategic Systems Department, joining teams that conducted independent analyses and operational performance evaluations of strategic weapons systems on Polaris, Poseidon, and Trident submarines.

A decade ago, Career Communications Group, publisher of USBE magazine and producer of the BEYA Conference, appointed Dr. Boyd as president and chair of the CCG Alumni Committee.

In this capacity, she oversaw all program events and managed daily committee activities, highlighting previous award winners at CCG events for over forty years.

Rev. Boyd has been actively engaged in the CCG Alumni network since receiving the 1996 BEYA Community Service Award.

Each year, she participates in events featuring past award recipients from CCG conferences, providing high school and college students with opportunities to learn about STEM careers from role models and to benefit from mentoring. In recognition of her contributions, CCG inducted Rev. Boyd into its Hall of Fame in 2012.

During a period when digital information was increasingly vital, Career Communications Group's High-Tech Sunday podcast addressed current issues in STEM within the context of universal moral principles.

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Rev. Boyd appeared in the sixth episode of this podcast as Chairperson of the BEYA Alumni Group and has received multiple BEYA category awards for STEM outreach and public service.

In her discussion with the High-Tech Sunday podcast hosts, she offered valuable insights on the digital divide.

Two years before, Dr. Boyd delivered an inspiring address at the 2018 WOC Conference Technology Recognition Luncheon.

Serving as chair of the Career Communications Group (CCG) Alumni Committee, Boyd greeted attendees with the conference theme, which was: 'Press for Progress: It's Our Time! and the luncheon theme: “Stand for a Stronger STEM,” because if we don’t stand, who will?

Boyd observed that 2018 was marked by deeply personal stories making headlines and was a watershed moment in the country for young women—and for ALL women—as “Me Too” moments grew into a MeToo movement.

Alongside her role as president of Alabama State, Boyd has served on the President’s Advisory Commission on Educational Excellence for African Americans and as the 22nd National President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., which has 250,000 members.